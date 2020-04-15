Opinion | Abe Scarr and Rep. Katie Stuart: Online retailers must do more to combat price gouging

During a public health crisis, the last thing we should have to worry about is being ripped off on the supplies necessary to keep ourselves safe.
But as Illinoisans stock up on food, hand sanitizer and other supplies in order to abide by the stay-at-home order — extended through the end of April — there have been widespread complaints of price gouging, both at brick-and-mortar stores and online.
For example, a recent U.S. PIRG Education Fund analysis found that more than half of hand sanitizers and facemasks available on Amazon spiked by at least 50% compared to the average price. On Craigslist, one seller was selling a two-liter bottle of Purell Advanced hand sanitizer for $250 — 10 times the normal price. And On Facebook Marketplace, an eight-ounce bottle was being sold for $40.
With widespread price hikes on key items, many Illinoisans are calling into the state Department of Justice’s price gouging hotline daily. While we applaud some online retailers for their efforts to take the worst offenders down, continued daily reports of high prices show that their policies are insufficient.
The lack of preventative measures on online platforms allow price gouging to slip through the cracks. There’s limited regulation for regulating items to fair prices. Instead, most reported instances are dealt with on a case-by-case basis. While items with inflated prices may ultimately be removed, they sometimes aren’t caught for hours after they’ve been put up. Even then, products can simply be relisted — and in the meantime, people are being harmed.
Because the biggest companies weren’t doing enough to combat price gouging, 18 Illinois state legislators joined a bipartisan group of nearly 350 lawmakers from 45 states in sending a letter to the CEOs of Amazon, eBay, Craigslist, Facebook and Walmart calling on them to put more proactive measures in place to prevent price gouging before it happens. A similar letter was sent last week from 33 attorneys general, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Specifically, the letter urged the companies to do three things: set policies and enforce restrictions on unconscionable price gouging during emergencies; trigger price gouging protections prior to an explicit emergency declaration, as prices often begin to increase before this; and create and maintain a “Fair Pricing Page/Portal” on their websites where consumers can easily report price gouging.
While we wait for online retailers to implement these policies, consumers can and should still take action if they see price gouging or have already purchased products with inflated prices. First, you should report any price gouging to the Illinois Attorney General’s office by filling out this form.
How do you know when something is price gouging, you might ask? Well, if you’re suspicious that a product you see online is higher than it should be, you can protect yourself by following these steps:
• Use a price tracking tool like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa to see if the price increased recently.
• Compare the price to similar products, especially looking at the cost per unit.
• Be cautious of buying opened products that are being resold in singles or some that appeared in the last few days.
• If there is no “buy box” on Amazon, consider not buying it. In some cases, Amazon is removing the option to immediately purchase because they think it violates their fair pricing policy.
We know that getting through this crisis is going to take solidarity from communities around the state and the country. Everyone needs to do their part, including some of the largest companies in the world that have the resources to protect consumers by preventing price gouging before it happens.
Abe Scarr is the state director of Illinois PIRG, and is responsible for its program and organizational development. He lives in Chicago. State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, represents Illinois's 112th State House District.
