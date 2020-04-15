Opinion | Abe Scarr and Rep. Katie Stuart: Online retailers must do more to combat price gouging

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During a public health crisis, the last thing we should have to worry about is being ripped off on the supplies necessary to keep ourselves safe.

But as Illinoisans stock up on food, hand sanitizer and other supplies in order to abide by the stay-at-home order — extended through the end of April — there have been widespread complaints of price gouging, both at brick-and-mortar stores and online.

For example, a recent U.S. PIRG Education Fund analysis found that more than half of hand sanitizers and facemasks available on Amazon spiked by at least 50% compared to the average price. On Craigslist, one seller was selling a two-liter bottle of Purell Advanced hand sanitizer for $250 — 10 times the normal price. And On Facebook Marketplace, an eight-ounce bottle was being sold for $40.

With widespread price hikes on key items, many Illinoisans are calling into the state Department of Justice’s price gouging hotline daily. While we applaud some online retailers for their efforts to take the worst offenders down, continued daily reports of high prices show that their policies are insufficient.