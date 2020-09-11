Opinion | Angela Watters: Struggling with remote learning? There's help.

Don’t sweat it if it doesn’t fit

Realize, however, that not everyone will be a good fit, even your child’s best friend. It can be hard to swallow, but if someone says “no”, you just have to put aside your feelings and move on to a more suitable match. For example, while my husband has to go into work for the next few weeks, we are having a babysitter supervise our son’s remote learning on our screened-in porch. Everyone wears masks and learning takes place outside. We invited another family looking to share a sitter with us and it didn’t work out because they didn’t think their child could handle learning outside. We still love that family, but we had to move on and consider other options.