Opinion | Angela Watters: Struggling with remote learning? There's help.

Remote learning just ended its fourth week in Carbondale District 95 and parents might be finding themselves a bit stressed out trying to both supervise their children’s learning and keep their jobs. I know that it has been a major adjustment for my husband and I, who both work during the day.
The CESD 95 School Board, of which I’m a member, chose remote learning to decrease the spread of COVID-19. The board felt that this learning model offered the most continuity of learning outside of full in-person instruction. With that being said, it also requires more engagement by families, who may be simultaneously dealing with school and work responsibilities.
As families return to school using this new online format and schedule, many working families are finding themselves asking, how do I juggle both remote learning and keep my job or stay in school? First, there are several childcare centers in the area, who’ve agreed to assist with remote learning and who practice social distancing and mask wearing. They all take childcare assistance of some form.
Carbondale Family Forum
Another option for families is a new parent-run website called www.CESFamilyForum.com. I created the forum for local families to share resources, ideas and childcare during remote learning. CESD 95 paid for it, but parents aren’t required to reside in-district to use this free resource. And, you know what’s a bonus? It’s not controlled by Mark Zuckerberg. It even has a private messaging function and threads don’t disappear into the abyss of the timeline like on Facebook.
My hope is that families will use this website to navigate the pandemic with other area families and find ways to share labor or childcare responsibilities. There is a section for tutors and babysitters, so that local students or people looking for work can advertise themselves to provide services for families. The private messaging feature allows families and babysitters or tutors not to have to list their phone numbers or emails publicly.
Meet the mini-pod
Clearly, it is up to parents to vet anyone they hire to work with their children. Get a small group of kids (groups of three to five are ideal) and form a mini-pod. Together you can chip-in for a background check, ask your private childcare provider to get a COVID test, and share childcare expenses.
It’s not even necessary to hire someone, if you can coordinate work schedules. Pandemic pods can really just boil down to sharing labor to make everyone’s life easier and enable you to continue working. In our district the teachers are doing the teaching, so you just need to provide supervision. If you are able, consider switching a shift or taking one day or morning off and sharing labor within a group of families.
How do you find these families to form a pod? Talk to your neighbors, fellow church members or meet other parents on the CES Family Forum and start private messaging those in the same grade level. It’s doable, you just need to reach out and find others with your same comfort and activity level.
Don’t sweat it if it doesn’t fit
Realize, however, that not everyone will be a good fit, even your child’s best friend. It can be hard to swallow, but if someone says “no”, you just have to put aside your feelings and move on to a more suitable match. For example, while my husband has to go into work for the next few weeks, we are having a babysitter supervise our son’s remote learning on our screened-in porch. Everyone wears masks and learning takes place outside. We invited another family looking to share a sitter with us and it didn’t work out because they didn’t think their child could handle learning outside. We still love that family, but we had to move on and consider other options.
If none of these options work for your family, take the school district up on the flexibility it offers. In our district as long as you let the teacher know in advance, parents are allowed to go through the recorded videos with their children and work with them at any time of the day. It may mean missing the morning “live meetings” with the teacher, but if it’s between missing that and losing your job, you’ve got an easy answer.
Angela Watters is a Parrish Elementary Parent and a Carbondale District 95 board member.
