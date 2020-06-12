Opinion | Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia deserves better on elections

The word “nightmare” was not on the ballot, but it certainly swept the election.

Fulton County could have provided a stellar example of what an efficient voting process could look like for an important, diverse county. Perhaps not in a century or more has that been as important as it is now.

But the influential county failed spectacularly in delivering that to voters and others who were watching.

Fulton County officials, taxpayers and voters should demand that such a breakdown does not happen again.

In fairness, Fulton was not the only county with problems. Long lines, technical problems and staffing issues were reported elsewhere in metro Atlanta and in other Georgia cities and rural areas.

The problems in places like Savannah and Columbus strongly suggest that there are large challenges that the state needs to look at seriously. That will only happen if Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ends attempts to deflect away the failures by laying blame on counties.