Opinion | Bill Curtin: Connecting with students isn’t political, it’s good teaching

In my second year there, Brandon came to class two minutes early and asked permission to use the restroom. I reminded him that he’d already been late twice, and according to school policy he’d be suspended if he was late again. He couldn’t take the risk.

After the bell, he asked again, and I reminded him that school policy forbade passes in the first 10 minutes of class. At five minutes he told me it was an emergency. Again I refused.

Precisely 10 minutes after the bell, I circled around to his seat in the back corner and dropped the pass on his desk. He mumbled, “Too late.”

I looked down with horror to see a puddle on the floor.

I’d been so concerned about following school policies and keeping my job that I ignored how those policies denied this young man’s very humanity, and how difficult racial dynamics made it for him to stand up for himself. In a school where the student body was 95% Black, those in charge saw students like Brandon as threats to be controlled, and discipline was harsh and unforgiving. I didn’t understand at the time how important it is for educators to be aware of these dynamics and stand up for our students.

It took me far too long to learn.

I’ve shared Brandon’s story with every class I’ve taught since then. I wanted them to know that I would always put their humanity first. And I share it again to illustrate the importance of preparing future teachers to understand, protect, nurture, and connect with students from all backgrounds. Culturally responsive teaching is not political; it’s simply good teaching, and we need to implement the Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards before it’s “too late” for another generation of students.

Bill Curtin is a National Board Certified Teacher and policy manager with Teach Plus Illinois, which contributed to the development of the Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards. He previously served on the State Educator Preparation and Licensure Board, and taught English at Carbondale High School from 2015 to 2019.

