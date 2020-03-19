Opinion | Brett Rowland: Illinois' empty rainy-day fund should be wake-up call

With many businesses closed, the state faces real economic challenges in not only responding to a pandemic, but also paying its bills and trying to help those affected by the outbreak. It's a problem no one in the state can afford to ignore.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has shut down thousands of bars and restaurants across the state to limit the spread of the coronavirus. That also means he has shut down revenue streams for the state, including video gambling and casinos, among others. That means less tax revenue. Had Illinois lawmakers managed to build up the state's rainy day fund during the 11-year bull market that proceeded the pandemic, we would all be better positioned to get through the difficult times ahead.

Like other states, Illinois will see income, sales, gaming and other tax revenues start to decline.

In a report released last week, Fitch Ratings said most states had benefitted from the money they put away during recent years of low unemployment, strong investment returns, and overflowing state coffers. Illinois is not among those states.

"Some governments ... are more vulnerable to budget strain from unexpected stress events such as the coronavirus pandemic,” the report said. “Ongoing market declines could increase pension liabilities and contribution needs over time."