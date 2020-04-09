Opinion | Brett Rowland: Illinois needs federal help for recovery, but bailout unlikely

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made it clear this week that he's counting on the federal government to help the state financially, not just to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, but to assist with the state's economic recovery.

Pritzker said the recent federal CARES Act was a start, adding that Illinois still needs more. He's right, of course. Illinois has been staving off a financial crisis for decades. State lawmakers failed to put away any money during an 11-year bull run after the Great Recession. They also failed to pass balanced budgets, leading to structural deficits year after year. They also failed to properly fund the state's unemployment insurance fund.

Pritzker wants the federal government to loan the state cash to keep its unemployment fund solvent as unemployment surges in response to both the coronavirus and the state-ordered shutdown of nonessential businesses under the governor's stay-at-home order.

But that's not all. He's hoping for a lot more from the federal government.

"This is unprecedented," Pritzker said Monday. "Even compared to 2008-2009, the revenue shortfall, the things that we're having to do to address this is creating a gap that I don't think anyone could have anticipated. So we are looking very hard at what we need to do to get the revenues and expenditures in line with one another."