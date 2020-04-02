Opinion | Brett Rowland: Illinois' unemployment fund will need another bailout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite imposing one of the highest overall tax burdens in the nation, Illinois lawmakers have left the state poorly prepared to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For years, state lawmakers have known that the state's finances are so out of balance that a minor blip in the economy could have severe repercussions for the state and its residents. But for years, these concerns were ignored. The state limped by with budget tricks and other sleights of hand as the debts piled up.

As Gov. J.B. Pritzker and lawmakers work to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the situation has served to highlight just how important decisions in Springfield are for Illinoisans in every part of the state.

The latest challenge for Illinois will be paying unemployment claims for the growing number of people who are out of work as Pritzker ordered non-essential businesses to close to slow the number of COVID-19 cases. Unemployment numbers are expected to skyrocket after Pritzker extended the emergency stay-at-home order through the end of April.

On Tuesday, Pritzker acknowledged what many budget hawks have known for years — Illinois' unemployment fund has one of the lowest solvency levels of any state in the nation. The state's unemployment fund will need a bailout.