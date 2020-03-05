Opinion | Brett Rowland: Law enforcement groups need a voice, open mind on bail reform

Efforts to change the cash bail system in Illinois were already underway before Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would make ending it a top priority this year.

Law enforcement groups came out strongly against the idea of doing away with cash bail, the practice of requiring people accused of crimes to put up money to be released from jail prior to trial.

The Illinois Sheriffs' Association, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, Chicago Lodge 7 Fraternal Order of Police, the Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association, and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police all were represented at a Monday news conference where they pushed back against plans to eliminate cash bail.

These groups are on the front lines of the issue and deserve to have a voice at the table, but they need to bring more open-mindedness than they've shown thus far. Just saying no fails to address the underlying issues.

Multiple studies have shown problems with the cash bail system, which blatantly favors those with money over those without it.