Opinion | Brett Rowland: Overreaction or not, cost of coronavirus will be high

Coronavirus is just about the only thing that's being discussed right now and regardless of whether you think there's been an overreaction or under-reaction, the stakes are high for public health and the economy.

On Wednesday, the tide turned in Illinois. Officials in Chicago announced the cancellation of St. Patrick's Day parades. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus a pandemic. State lawmakers cancelled session days next week. State health officials announced six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25. That number is expected to rise.

Schools, concerts, conventions and other events have been scrapped and the Dow ended an 11-year bull run.

The spread of the coronavirus has very real implications for Illinoisans. Although no deaths have been reported in the state, the respiratory illness has been responsible for more than 4,300 deaths around the world as of Wednesday.

State officials have been holding daily news conferences to keep people up-to-date on the state's response and to provide health tips.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

While some people are shrugging off the new coronavirus, others are stockpiling hand sanitizer, soap and toilet paper as they prepare for a catastrophe. But caution appears to be the name of the game.