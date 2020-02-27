Opinion | Brett Rowland: Pritzker's gamble on school funding could backfire

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going all in on his bet that Illinois voters will back a proposal for a graduated income tax that will make it far easier for state lawmakers to raise taxes in a state beset by public corruption.

Pritzker's budget proposal calls for spending $42 billion, but $1.4 billion of that hinges on voters approving a constitutional amendment for a progressive income tax in November. That $1.4 billion that will be held in reserve includes $150 million in evidence-based funding for public schools.

The evidence-based school funding formula was far from perfect. It included a bailout for Chicago Public Schools pensions. It failed to include significant reforms to policies that drive up the cost of education in Illinois, especially when so much of that money goes straight to pensions, essentially bypassing the classroom and the students who sit in those rooms. Despite those significant flaws, it was still a step in the right direction for the state's public schools. Illinois schools rely on local property taxes for the bulk of their funding, which is one reason why the state has the second-highest property taxes in the nation.

Pritzker is a big proponent of education, so it is somewhat surprising he'd hold up any funding for school districts. But as he said in his address: "This budget is a bridge to the future."