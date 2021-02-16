Opinion | Brian Durham: Hospitals need more nurses; Illinois community colleges can help

Even without the immediate needs brought on by the pandemic, the nursing field is listed among the top growth career fields through 2029 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Illinois, nursing positions remain the second most posted occupation behind commercial truck drivers, also a program offered through CTE.

Our health care system has never been challenged more in our lifetime, and it needs qualified men and women to ensure capacity can be met now and in the future. The health of our communities depends on meeting that demand, and community colleges are helping provide the necessary training for hospitals and other critical industries every day through CTE programs.

Earning an associate nursing degree at an Illinois community college is the fastest and most affordable and way to start a meaningful career with flexible schedules and financial aid available for many.

Whether it's nursing or another career field, there are over 4,000 different CTE programs across our community college system that put you at the doorstep of high demand, well-paying careers. At a time when so many people are looking to better their lives, career and technical education programs are waiting to help you take the first step towards change.

To find a CTE program, go to iccb.org/cte.

Brian Durham is executive director of the Illinois Community College Board.

