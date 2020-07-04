Opinion | Carbondale Park District Board Commissioners: Ready to honor the agreements

But the city, too, has experienced declining revenues. In 2011 it re-established a property tax; in 2015, the city raised the sales tax by 0.05 percent and levied new beverage, food, package liquor, and gas taxes. A tax on marijuana sales has also been levied.

The city, as a government entity, also has debt load and high pension liability, as well as a wide array of functions it must fulfill, from maintaining roads to protecting public safety. Furthermore, the city is taxed out.

As the current and future City Councils struggle with declining sales tax revenue, is there any guarantee parks and recreation would be a high priority? Currently, due to the pandemic, city leadership has made clear that essential services are their priority.

The CPKD with a relatively small staff — delivering maintenance, operating multiple venues, and providing outstanding and varied programs and activities. Is the city capable of absorbing all these activities and, as some Council members argue, do it better and at the same or reduced cost ratio?

Alternatively, are the city’s parks and recreation programs better protected by an independent taxing body whose sole responsibility is to provide parks and recreation?

Despite CPKD concerns over the comments of some city leaders and the City Council’s unilateral actions, CPKD stands ready to continue with public meetings to honor the vote of our citizenry in exploring how we might work together. We again invite the city to honor the agreements of the first joint public meeting regarding the ballot question and move quickly to hold public exploratory discussions.

The Carbondale Park District Board Commissioners are Carl Flowers, president; Jessica Sergeev, vice president; Carmen Suarez, treasurer; Kirsten Trimble; and Jane Adams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0