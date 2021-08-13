Opinion | Catherine Rampell: If cops want to defund themselves, let them

Many officers go through some sort of psychological screening before joining the force, but that's clearly not sufficient. Now, unexpectedly, we may have stumbled upon exactly the kind of litmus test that could prove useful.

Around the country, local officials have begun requiring that some municipal employees, including police officers, get vaccinated - to protect the employees themselves, their co-workers, co-workers' children not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and of course the many members of the public they interact with and ultimately serve. But a sizable contingent of police officers is refusing.

In San Francisco, for instance, city employees working in jails and other high-risk settings are required to be vaccinated by Sept. 15, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The union representing sheriff's deputies threatened that many of its members would "retire early or seek employment elsewhere" if the order were enforced. In Van Buren Township, Mich., the presidents of local unions representing police and firefighters estimated that 20 percent of their members might quit in response to a vaccine mandate.

Anti-vax officers elsewhere are also daring their bosses to terminate them.