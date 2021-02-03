Opinion | Champagne News-Gazette: Politicians manipulating democratic process

This editorial was published in the Jan. 31 edition of the Champaign News-Gazette.
Appointing elected officials — an obvious oxymoron — is more common than it should be.
Election Day was just a couple months ago, but politicians in three districts are or have been trying to fill vacancies in the Illinois Senate.
Note the operative word in the preceding sentence — “politicians.”
Voters aren’t or weren’t allowed to participate in the search for successors to state Sens. Andy Manar, Bill Brady and Heather Steans. Their successors have been or will be decided by the respective party chairs from the districts the trio represent.
Why? It’s because all three resigned from office before their terms were up.
Manar, a talented Democratic legislator from Bunker Hill, was elected to a four-year term in 2018. He opted to take the money and run, choosing to become a senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, where he will be paid more than four times as much as when he was a senator.
Manar is not moving up from the outhouse, but he’ll certainly be taking up residence in the penthouse.
Brady, a Republican from Bloomington, was also elected in 2018 to a four-year term. A former gubernatorial candidate, he has already been replaced by former Logan County Clerk Sally Turner.
Like Manar, his reason for leaving is also understandable. He was removed by his GOP colleagues as Republican leader and replaced by state Sen. Dan McConchie of Lake Zurich.
It seems Brady decided that if he wasn’t going to be first among Senate Republicans, he’d rather not be anything at all.
Steans, of Chicago, was an influential member of the Senate Democratic Caucus. Her resignation announcement took a lot of people by surprise because she had just been re-elected in November. She said she’s tired of serving in the Senate and wants to address other concerns.
She was, for all intents and purposes, running one day and resigning the next. It seems clear that Steans did so to ensure that one of her political cohorts, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, would be appointed to fill her vacancy.
That deal, however, is not going down well in Steans’ district, where some Democrats have expressed objections over how legislators there bequeath their positions to friends by resigning in the middle of their term.
It’s easy to conclude that Brady, Manar and Steans put their personal concerns ahead of their obligation to remain in the positions they were elected to fill. But there is so much rotten about Illinois politics that it’s easy to overlook this distasteful political game that insiders play.
After all, it’s not like they’re selling their votes for cash. But they are ignoring the public’s votes when they opt to come and go on terms that serve the narrow interests of themselves and their political associates.
No one, of course, is irreplaceable. Further, everyone knows things can happen in an elected official’s life that make remaining in office untenable.
But these people are not forced to run for public office. They often campaign zealously to persuade a majority of the people to put their trust in them.
In that respect, these resignations are often selfish acts, another manipulation of the public trust in a state where people’s disdain for their elected officials already is poisonously, but justifiably, high.