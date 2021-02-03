Opinion | Champagne News-Gazette: Politicians manipulating democratic process

Like Manar, his reason for leaving is also understandable. He was removed by his GOP colleagues as Republican leader and replaced by state Sen. Dan McConchie of Lake Zurich.

It seems Brady decided that if he wasn’t going to be first among Senate Republicans, he’d rather not be anything at all.

Steans, of Chicago, was an influential member of the Senate Democratic Caucus. Her resignation announcement took a lot of people by surprise because she had just been re-elected in November. She said she’s tired of serving in the Senate and wants to address other concerns.

She was, for all intents and purposes, running one day and resigning the next. It seems clear that Steans did so to ensure that one of her political cohorts, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, would be appointed to fill her vacancy.

That deal, however, is not going down well in Steans’ district, where some Democrats have expressed objections over how legislators there bequeath their positions to friends by resigning in the middle of their term.