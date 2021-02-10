Opinion | Champaign News-Gazette: New boss, same old House

The Illinois Policy Institute, a free-market-oriented think tank, came up with its own prescription for improvements.

It recommended real ethics and lobbying reforms, modifying Madigan’s restrictive legislative rules and stripping lawmakers of their current authority to draw — and gerrymander — legislative maps.

Generally speaking, those are sensible recommendations. But here’s the thing: As bad as some people thought Madigan was, he’s wasn’t the sole problem.

He maintained his iron grip on the House Democratic Caucus because, for the most part, he worked hard to keep them happy. Madigan protected them from political accountability on tough issues and mostly let them tax, spend and legislate as they wished.

Madigan cared most about maintaining his legislative majority and the power, perks and patronage that went with it. His obsession with patronage is at the root of his alleged role as power broker at the center of the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal.

He cared much, much more about maintaining his power than passing sound policies. That’s one reason why the state has for years been spending money it didn’t have.