Opinion | Champaign News-Gazette: State budget a product of creative writing

This editorial was published in the Feb. 28 edition of the Champaign News-Gazette.

Credibility is another casualty of Illinois’ staggering financial problems.

A couple weeks ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented his proposed $41.6 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that he characterized as spare but balanced.

The budget may be spare by Pritzker’s standards, but it’s certainly not balanced on anything other than paper. In keeping with Illinois’ new tradition under both Republican and Democratic governors, the budget is a morass of phony projections and misrepresented numbers put together in the service of an important myth — meeting the constitutional mandate of a balanced budget.

Actually, the notion that the budget must be balanced is a myth, too. The Illinois Constitution does not really require a balanced budget, it just appears to do so.

Proposed spending must be balanced with budget estimates. That means mucho flexibility for budgeteers intent on fudging the financial picture.

That’s not the end of the dishonesty either.