Opinion | Charles Burdick: A day of sadness when they buried Harry "Cap" Hines

It was a day of sadness here in Grand Tower, that Aug. 22, 1949. It was the day they buried Harry "Cap" Hines in Walker Hill Cemetery. He had died suddenly two days before at his home in Grand Tower at 12:05 p.m.

He was 63 years old.

He was born in Neeley’s Landing, Missouri in 1886. Following 25 years of service on the Mississippi River, where he earned his nickname as a well-known and respected river captain. He settled in Grand Tower around 1931. He was the owner and active in the management of two large farms after his retirement from the river.

An article in the Daily Independent said, “There’s a prevailing air of non-reality in this usually quite river town today, everyone in Grand Tower has lost a friend … a good friend.” His sudden death made it hard for the towns-people to grasp his death.

The Independent went on to say, “It seems all too real in memory to recall his fiery leadership of the Grand Tower teenage baseball team that blazed a path to a tie for first place in the Trico Teenage Baseball League this year. “Cap” was sponsor of his beloved team. And those that follow teenage baseball knows that the word “sponsor,” means, the guy who buys the balls and bats … the one who furnishes transportation to out of town games … the fella who often has to dip down in his own funds to buy equipment. “Cap” didn’t mind, he loved doing it. The money he put into the team in two years of sponsorship was he felt, an investment in youth.

The incident was recalled, that during the early part of this baseball season, when farm duties were particularly heavy. One of the Grand Tower players was looking for a ride to Cape Girardeau to purchase some baseball equipment. “Cap” dropped what work he was doing, loaded the youth into his compact station wagon and made the trip with the explanation that, “If I don’t take him, no one else will.”

There were a number of Grand Tower area farmers who owed “Cap” Hines, debts that couldn’t be repaid … debts that were never recorded in account books. Sometimes the debts involved financial help which came from unknown sources at times when a bit of money went a long way toward saving a farm. At other times the help came in the form of physical assistance in the time of flood emergencies, and many Grand Tower farmers owe the survival of their farms to Cap's instant use of his farm equipment at any spot in the yearly fight against the Old Mississippi River.

Perhaps you have seen pictures of the Steamer Willow. She was a long oil-burning, side-wheeled craft, and her mission of her captain and crew was to locate and repair all the Navigation lights in the 1,200 miles between St. Louis and New Orleans. Her commander was Captain Harry E. Hines, who has been on the Mississippi more than 30 years and knows every bend and twist in the river like you know every nook and cranny in your home.

One could write columns about Cap… about his 25 years on the Mississippi River, on down through his years as Grand Tower’s acknowledged First Citizen. But writing a column can only use limited space. I remember Cap Hines and he was everything reported here. He was a very pleasant man to be in company with and was liked by all. I will always remember him and his generosity that could only come from the heart.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

