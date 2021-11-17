Opinion | Charles Burdick: A glance back at the Trump presidency

Trump will go down in history as the first president to be impeached twice, he will be remembered as the leader of lies, the first president to refuse to accept defeat in an election, the first president to have no political or military experience, the first president to encourage a take-over of the Capitol and an overthrow of the U.S. government and only one of five presidents to be elected without a popular vote.

He also was a one-term president. There is nothing encouraging about this kind of record that I see, that would attract future voters. Trump’s four years of nothingness, while COVID-19 raged through the country like wildfire, and his continuation of doing nothing, when many things could have been done by a president, tells me he should never be elected again for anything. He had his greatest opportunity, but couldn’t handle it and he blew it.

Our country suffered in many ways during his presidency. Misery, hunger, sickness, and loss of human life ran rampant. He caused our Allies to leave us which we desperately need them in times like these with nuclear weapons spread throughout the world. He didn’t cause the sickness, but his non-action to help it was disgraceful. This all was happening but our president stood before us and said, “just wait and see, this virus will go away.” At the end of his term, we were still waiting.

Trump had just lost the presidential election and his only concentration was on the election that he said, had been stolen from him, (his childish action was showing), and many in his party stood by him on that false claim that it was a fraudulent election. Even though no credible evidence of fraud has been found in many court cases and other wise. Even Trump’s attorney general, William Barr agreed it was free of any fraud found that would change the outcome of the election.

But polls still today show over 55% of Republicans believe it was fraudulent. It is very frightening to see so many believe these lies. This is certainly a threat to our democracy, our very way of life that we cherish so much. Hitler lied to his people and look what happened. Trump was feeling sorry for himself over the loss of the election for it was always himself that he was thinking of. The virus was raging throughout the country and he was doing nothing to help that cause. His claim for a great stock market while he was in office was accurate, but he failed to say it had been a good market before he took office. It is still doing well since he left office. He took credit where his presidency had no claim.

It has taken the Biden administration the biggest part of his first year in office getting the United States back in good graces with what was our staunchest alliances. Trump's “America First” could have been successful but was approached from the wrong way. Cutting off your greatest allies is not a sensible act. Especially in times like these with weapons of mass destruction that are in the hands of some of our enemies. We all feel that America should come first for the good of all our country, but in a different way.

I have brought this question up before and I must ask again: What has happened to the Grand Old Party that brought so much unpatriotic woes upon the Republican party? It appears that a president and a dozen or so Senators and Representatives must take the blame, if not more. Their actions speak for themselves. Where did all the good men go? The Bushes, the Reagans, the Eisenhowers and many more?

Surely, there are some good ones left out there.

We’re hurting for good honest people to come to the aid of our country. We need people that can speak without lying and disrupting our system. We need some in both parties, Democrats and Republicans, that can fit this caliber of honesty. To many of them are like Trump and this is not what we need.

May God help us in achieving this goal.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

