This account was given to me a few years ago from Henry “Bud” Gollon whom also wrote it about a great athlete from Grand Tower. This story is in my book, The History of Grand Tower. C.F.B

"The German Army had some of the best weaponry in World War II and the American Army admitted that. Now this story has nothing to do with the German Army except that Hitler put much emphasis on talented people with superior abilities and Francis Wells would have easily filled the requirements for being a Reich soldier. The only problem is that this 'half-pint' came from the wrong side of the Atlantic.

When we were kids growing up in Grand Tower, a small town in Southern Illinois along the banks of the Mississippi River, we did everything imaginable and had fun doing it. Most of the time, Francis was the smallest one in our gang with the exception of Billy Gardiner. I learned early in life that being big in size can be very imposing but that there is something else more impressive and Francis, the “Half Pint” had it. Francis could outrun, outjump, outwrestle anyone. He could eat more barbecue sandwiches and drink more beer than anyone else. He could beat your brains out in any sport, even if you were three feet taller and tipped the scales at 50 pounds more than he. He was the only kid in town who could pedal a bicycle up the graveyard hill. As little as he was, he could jump and touch the basketball goal rim. That was quite a feat. Even until this day, with all its glamour and million dollar players, he would still stand out in basketball. Being small would not hamper him from scoring a lot of points. In fact, the more you smothered him with guards, the better he played.

Just to give you an idea of how good he was, there was an outside toilet and two sheds in the back of the Well’s residence. Shed number 1 was directly behind the toilet and on it was the basketball goal which was homemade out of heavy gauge cloths line wire. It was smaller than the standard size goal and with all the kinks, turns and ties in the wire it sort of look like a pretzel. I don’t know who made it but it was probably Francis. The ball we used was also miniature too. Now the number two shed was directly to the left giving us about nine or 10 feet in which to play. It also formed an obstacle. For example, Francis and I would get on the other side of number 2 shed and shoot the ball over the roof without seeing the basket. When one of us was shooting the ball, the other would be in view of the basket to see if the ball went in for a score. Of course, I always got beat by a big margin.

One time we were playing Gorham and Francis went right through the middle for a lay-up shot and was fouled by one or two players in such a manner that started him in a downward spiral. Yet, in some awkward, unusual way, he released the ball backward and over his head and stripped the net. Tommy Dunn, the Gorham coach, came unglued and said, 'I knew the ball was going into the basket!' Tommy had a very slight speech impediment that groaned out a lisp on certain word enunciation so Francis came out 'Franthis.' Tommy said that Francis was the best basketball player he had ever seen. He and Francis were good friends. Francis’ ability to play any kind of sports was unbelievable, unless you knew him or saw him in action.

California is 2200 miles from here and while I was in the Navy on shore duty at Stockton, California, I played on the Navy’s softball team. One evening we were in a truck headed to Stockton to play softball in the city league. Our team manager was a full-blooded Mexican by the name of Rosalia Baquera but known to us as Rosie. He was a fine person indeed. He started talking about being on the Sitkah Bay CVE-86, a small aircraft carrier, and what good sports they had. Basketball was the main sport and he began telling us what a good basketball player they had on the ship. I interrupted him and ask him if he was speaking of Francis Wells. He was astounded that I knew Francis. Then I told him all about the “Half-Pint” and the things we did in our little Southern Illinois town. It is very unusual for something like that to come about. As they say, 'It’s a small world.'

Mr. basketball, as Francis was known in our part of the country, and no one would ever deny it; for Francis made history. He was a 'Half Pint' in size, but a 'Full Quart' in action!"