Opinion | Charles Burdick: A light of the end of this tunnel

The enemy that we are engaged with now has fought a deadly battle but we are a nation of God-loving people and all the other powers of the world cannot compete with him. He is on our side.

The virus has tried to instill fear in our minds, but failed miserably. It has traveled around the world to spread its wrath upon all targets found. No living body was safe.

We have sailed our ship through stormy waters the past several months, but kept our bow headed into the virus-blown winds, with strong attacks against our enemy.

It separated us from family and friends, but with mask and spacing, we held a steady course and leverage against it. The virus has tried to sink our souls with the loss of friends and family. But we have used our life boat of prayer, meeting a vicious enemy head-on.

Above all, we have kept our faith, for we know that without it, we would have failed. God is the sun and light that we search for, to cure and end this pestilence. We will overcome our grief and sadness with time, but we will never forget our losses of human kind. Many families experienced death from within, some with sickness, others financial, homes lost, school closings, and many more problems were created by this pandemic.