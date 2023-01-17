Opinion | Charles Burdick: A look back at the flood of 1947

The flood of 1947, (looking back 76 years ago), inundated most of Grand Tower. This flood was the last large flood in the town before the levee was constructed. The following are a few excerpts taken from the “Daily Independent Newspaper,” dated July 18, 1947 by staff writer Mirion Home.

The flood waters are now moving out and the people are moving back — those who left to begin with. Many of the folks stayed right on, “batching” in their upstairs rooms with the women folk going over to the Presbyterian manse to help with the cooking.

Miss Edna Wills of Grand Tower was over at Red Cross Headquarters in Murphysboro. And again we asked the question, “why do you go back?” She smiled, saying, “why you go back is because it’s home.” Miss Wills is the only one of five brothers and three sisters at home with her father. She keeps house for him. Some folks borrowed buildings on the property of friends where the land was a little higher. That’s what the Frank Burdick’s did. Mr. Burdick is a yardman for CIPS. He and his wife, their four boys and one daughter, moved to the garage that belonged to the late T.W. Rowe. The water came up in their house and licked away at the wallpaper and flooring. Mr. Burdick, like many other townspeople, is filling the lot with sandbags. Then the bags are covered with a layer of dirt. But it’s heavy and hard work. Wet sandbags weigh about 75 pounds.

Some took to tents. The kids love that. They think it’s great fun to live in an Indian house.” The grownups find it not quite so entrancing. Maybe the dads are thinking about the dollars and cents being gutted out of the houses by the brown, licking tongue of the water. And maybe the mothers are thinking of the hours upon endless hours going into repairing and cleaning — to the stiffly starched white lace curtains and the clean, well-scrubbed floors that will be circled and blackened and smeared with water and good rich top-soil. But mothers are tolerant, and you’re surprise at how well they manage. They put the kids in their oldest cloths and let them loose to play in mud-piles or seepage pools. They will anyway, so you’d best accept the inevitable with as good grace as possible.

But in spite of the upheaval one cannot help being impressed with the cleanliness of the town. Furniture, wherever possible was stored out of the water’s reach, rugs were rolled up, belongings moved upstairs. The women start the cleaning job while the men survey the broken floors and ruined crops and begin the slow job of salvage. Tractor and horse team and man work at cleaning away sandbags. Row upon row of clean , fresh-smelling laundry ripples in even the slightest breeze. Grand Tower is coming home and the river runs a swollen and disgruntled course beside the parkway’s edge.

The Red Cross was there. When the river struck and before. Ready to help a family evacuate or ladle out food to the working men. The river went as quickly as it came. Everyone helped where help was needed. The town religiously worked together and eventually overcame this disaster that unleashed its forces on our little City.

This article reported much more about this flood, but I cut a lot out, feeling that what I have included here shows the severity of the 1947 flood disrupting so many lives.