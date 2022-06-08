Opinion | Charles Burdick: A meeting by chance with Hank Thompson

As we progress along life’s pathway, we eventually realize how interesting life really is. I guess we take for granted so many things, even people. One of the most interesting person that I ever came in contact with, occurred by chance. We were in the same place at the same time.

I was in the U.S. Navy and my ship had been in the Caribbean Sea for three months on operations with 1,500 Marines. We were returning to Norfolk, Virginia, by way of the Devil’s Triangle, which was a short-cut to Miami, Florida, where we were going to stop for three days, enroute to Norfolk.

After arriving there, we were granted liberty to go ashore. A buddy and I went ashore, and we were walking around seeing the sights of the city, when we came upon this bar that looked like a nice place, and a good place to drink a beer. Upon entering, our assessment proved correct, it was a nice place and not many people were there. It was only 9 a.m., and not many were stirring around at this time.

We sat down at the bar and ordered our drinks. There was a man setting a couple seats down from us and he said, "What ship are you guys on?" My buddy responded by saying the USS Chilton. He seen we were both 3rd Class Boatswains Mates and he said I have a brother in the navy that’s also a Boatswains Mate. This was the starting of our conversation. Names were exchanged and we both gave our names and he said my name is Hank Thompson. Hank Thompson was the name of a country western singer that was just getting popular in 1952 and had a few hits recorded, and we’ve just met a man that has the same name. When ask about having the same name of a star, he grinned and said, when your one of the same, it’s easy. I realized we have just met the real Hank Thompson.

The reason for him being here is he and his wife were on tour and this young man approached and ask Hank to help him get a start singing country music. Hank listened to him sing and liked what he heard. Hank told him he would take him on the road with them and this he did. Things were going well and the young man was being given a lot of opportunities to sing and was being received very well by the public. They were at this hotel, and he got up one morning and he couldn’t find his wife. After searching for a while, and she was nowhere to be found, he proceeded to the young man’s room to see if he had seen her. His door was open but he was not there. He had a couple suitcases and they were gone. The front desk told Hank that a young man with two suitcases and a woman, was the only ones that left through the night. Upon questioning the woman at the desk and getting a description of the two that departed, it then became clear that his wife and trainee had runoff together. That’s why Hank was here, he was going through a divorce proceeding.

Our all-day visit was a pleasant and cordial one with him, and we learned a lot about Hank Thompson. Not only was he a good singer but also had a good personality. As time of day progressed and more people came in we witnessed Hank’s popularity as people would come right over to where we were and talk to him. These people were daily patrons at this bar and Hank having been here a few days, had got to know them real well. Hank would introduce us to them as his friends. He was a down-to-earth person. Spending a day here, that my friend and I enjoyed with Hank Thompson, was a most memorable day, one I will always remember.

Since Hank had introduced us, as his friends, I considered Hank Thompson my friend to this day, although I only spent those few hours in his presences. Hank died in 2007, but his great songs still live on today.

I salute you Hank, remembering that Miami bar, where we become acquainted 70 years ago. Your friend Charles, 3rd Class Boatswain mate, U.S. Navy.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

