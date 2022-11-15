Opinion | Charles Burdick: A melancholy Thanksgiving story

The following is “A Thanksgiving Story” by P. Wiseman. I was given this a few years ago. I do not remember who gave it to me, but I have this story in one of my books.

Last Tuesday was a disturbing day for me. A serious personal conflict had arisen across the miles with certain members of my immediate family. After numerous long-distance phone calls I was left drained and with a feeling of despair, due to what I felt was very selfish behavior on one relative’s part. At first I was angry at their attitude and then I wished that somehow God would speak into their cold heart and open their eyes so they could see beyond their own immediate desires.

With a feeling of frustration I tried to put the incident out of my mind and concentrate on my work. The day was hectic because of a stepped-up deadline due to the Thanksgiving holiday. I was anxious to get to the grocery store as soon as five o’clock came. At about ten minutes till five two men walked into the office. One was an undertaker and one was an 80-year-old deacon from Ohio. They had just come from Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower where in Temperatures below thirty degrees, they had conducted a funeral.

The elderly deacon sat down and told me the story of a woman named Evelyn L. Blake. Evelyn, 88-years-old, had been brought home to rest beside her twin sister, Helen, and near her parents Edward Lewis and Ida Schulze Blake. It was her wish to be brought from Kettering, Ohio, home to Grand Tower. She had died November 22.

There were no local friends, or relatives , left to bid her a last farewell as her casket was placed in the frozen grave…just an old friend, Deacon George F. Deebel, who had accompanied the undertaker from Ohio. The two men, along with the local gravedigger, stood by Evelyn’s grave, and Mr. Deebel read the 23rd Psalm over her as the sky darkened into a cold winter night. After the words were spoken, the undertaker from Ohio, and Mr. Deebel came to Murphysboro, looking for a newspaper to print her obituary in. The undertaker immediately engaged in conversation with David Hiser and the older man continued to talk with me. “Evelyn was an extraordinary and patriotic woman, I couldn’t let her be put to rest without being present,” the elderly Deebel told me. He then began to relate the story of her life. She was born in Grand Tower July 11, 1903, and educated in Grand Tower schools. Later she attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and after a brief teaching career in St Louis she joined the civil service and worked for the U.S. Veterans Administration in Washington, D. C.

Evelyn never married. While she worked for the VA, she went back to college, and in 1941 received the Doctor of Juris Prudence from Washington College of Law at the American University. She continued to work for the VA until she retired in 1989. Then in 1991, the federal government named her a Golden Advocate, namely for her commitment to her lifelong work of advocacy for American’s veterans.

She believed so much in the American system of government, that she did a remarkably patriotic thing. A few months ago, she gave the U.S. Treasury a $10,000 contribution to reduce the National Debt. Mr. Deebel came into Evelyn’s life through her brother, the late Dr. Edward S. Blake. The two men had been chemists and worked together for over 45 years. When Evelyn retired she went to live with her brother, who incidentally died before she did. After his death, her own health had declined rapidly and she went to live in the Wood Glen Rest Home in Kettering. Dr. Deebel stayed her constant friend and visited her often at the home.

As I listened to him tell the story of this woman, I was deeply impressed over the quality of friendship that was evidenced as Dr. Deebel talked. Left with no relatives or other friends, this woman was not alone because an 80-year-old-man chose to accompany her from Ohio and speak a few words as she was placed in her grave.

As he was nearing the end of his story, he had drawn forth from his overcoat, a small black leather Bible. He extended it toward me and said it had been Evelyn’s and he had read the 23rd Psalm from it as she was committed to the ground. “what do you think of this,” he said, extending it toward me. “It’s in beautiful condition,” I replied. “I want to give it to someone who needs it.” He said, offering it to me.

I found myself reaching for it. I also realized I had found a state of peace regarding my bothersome family problems as he had talked with me. He ask me where they could spend the night before continuing their journey back to Kettering, a town near Dayton Ohio. I told him about our two motels here in Murphysboro, and prepared to leave. When picking up my keys, I also picked up Evelyn’s Bible and put it in my bag. We all walked out the door and as I headed for my car, I remembered a column Rev. Lee Welker had written a few months ago for the religion page in the 'American'. He had talked about the presence of angels in today’s world. I ask myself…could this man have been an angel...at the very least, I am convinced he was a special messenger.

One thing for sure, this Thanksgiving week I will never forget. The other thing that is very interesting is that every time I pick up Evelyn’s Bible, it seems to be warm to my touch…almost as though she had been holding it and just handed it to me.