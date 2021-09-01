Opinion | Charles Burdick: A most gratifying accomplishment

It was in the early 1970s. I entered into an agreement to operate this vessel, with two petroleum barges, as if I owned it, for a monthly salary and a percentage of the gross profits at the end of the year, before taxes. This was the only boat and two barges owned by this company.
The hiring and discharging of personnel, setting wages, and arranging repairs, among other things were all part of my responsibilities. I also rode the vessel as master, taking two weeks off every two weeks.
This company had a contract with a major oil company to transport petroleum products of, gasoline, fuel oils, kerosene, airplane fuel etc. from a refinery to different oil terminals.
Aboard was a man that couldn’t read or write. He was performing a tankerman’s duty although he didn’t have a tankerman’s certificate issued by the U.S. Coast Guard, showing an examination had been taken and passed for the safe handling of petroleum products. His loading and discharging of barges were legal if someone with a certificate was present. The captain on the vessel had a certificate, although he was never on the barges with him, although by law he should have been. In addition to the daily salary, $50 a barge was paid for loading and discharging each barge. This captain took for himself the money instead of paying the one doing the work.
Because this man was highly proficient at this job, I didn’t want to terminate him, nor did I want to spend the six hours that it took to discharge the two barges, supervising to meet the legal requirements.
I certainly didn’t want to jeopardize my license by not doing so. Therefore I decided to teach him orally. My plan was to use a manual that had all the questions and answers that might be on the exam. This manual was about a half-inch thick and had everything in it that a tankerman should know about loading and discharging barges safely. When I approached him about this his response was “I can’t read or write.” I explained to him that he could take an oral exam, which at that time was still permissible. I told him I would read to him the section of the manual that pertained to the question at hand and the questions and answers pertaining to the subject. Although he had the disability, he had a strong memory and could retain what he was told. This we could use to his advantage. I also told him he would start immediately receiving the $50 per barge and I would be responsible for him until he became certified.
And so the long procedure started. Every watch I had him in the pilothouse with me, as I was piloting the vessel, I was acting as his teacher. I read the question and answers to him as I told him I would do and explained to him exactly what the questions pertained to. Three months of this found him responding to my questions very accurately. So I decided it was time to arrange with the Coast Guard a testing time and date for an oral examination. This accomplished, the day he went to take the exam at St Louis. I cautioned him not to become too nervous as he would do okay, and I strongly felt he would. I wanted to see him succeed for his sake, also because I had a lot of time invested in him.
While he was away from the vessel taking the examination, I was very anxious for his return. I was satisfied he was ready for the test but that’s not the same as hearing him say, I passed. Upon his return to the vessel, I saw he was smiling as he came aboard and I knew he had passed.
About a year later the company and contract was sold, and I moved on to greener pastures. I went to work for a major oil company as Captain, of their different vessels. About five years the tankerman I helped came to my house when I was home and ask me to get him a job with the company I worked for. I spoke to the Marine Supt. about him and luckily, we needed a tankerman on one of our other vessels and he was hired.
After I retired, he still worked there for a few more years and he retired with a pension. He comes and visits me about every year. I’m always glad to see him. He is a fine man. We talk about the good old days back then.
I have always been proud of my role played in his accomplishments and believe it to be one of my finest achievements. It is a great feeling to know that you had a positive impact on someone’s life. I thank God for his success.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.