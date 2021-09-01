Opinion | Charles Burdick: A most gratifying accomplishment

I certainly didn’t want to jeopardize my license by not doing so. Therefore I decided to teach him orally. My plan was to use a manual that had all the questions and answers that might be on the exam. This manual was about a half-inch thick and had everything in it that a tankerman should know about loading and discharging barges safely. When I approached him about this his response was “I can’t read or write.” I explained to him that he could take an oral exam, which at that time was still permissible. I told him I would read to him the section of the manual that pertained to the question at hand and the questions and answers pertaining to the subject. Although he had the disability, he had a strong memory and could retain what he was told. This we could use to his advantage. I also told him he would start immediately receiving the $50 per barge and I would be responsible for him until he became certified.