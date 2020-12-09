Opinion | Charles Burdick: A scary encounter

I was about a half mile from completing the crossing when suddenly a funnel cloud dropped from those ominous blue/greenish clouds with its tail twisting down into the river. It was on a collision course with our heading and there was nothing I could do. (Enter adrenaline.) I sounded the general alarm, letting the crew know an emergency existed. I also notified by radio a down bound vessel 3 miles behind us that we were about to be hit by a tornado. I wanted him to know so if we were badly damaged or sunk, he would know our situation and if possible, he could take evasive action. His response was, "Oh my God."

No more communications were had at that time, as the funnel hit the head of the tow about 800 feet out from the pilothouse. At this point total visibility was lost, trees were flying through the air, and hail was pounding against the windows of the pilothouse. The starboard door of the pilothouse was torn open from the vacuum created by the storm. My position in the pilot house was about 10 feet from this door and I was being pounded with rain and hail, was soaked from head to foot and had two shoes full of water. My breathing was heavy and labored as if being suffocated. The boat's wires that hold it in tow were popping and cracking and I thought they would break, but they held. While this was happening, the boat was listing to port about 10 degrees. I was concerned that a flying tree might come through the pilot house window. All the above activity took place in less than a minute, but seem like an hour.