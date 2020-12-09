Opinion | Charles Burdick: A scary encounter

COVID-19 certainly falls into the category of a scary encounter, if one should get this decease. This is a decease that the world is presently dealing with and waiting on a drug to cure it. It has taken many lives.
This thought led me to thinking about how many times I have encountered a scary situation and realized it has been more than I like to think. Many things can bring about a scary encounter, below is one of those.
Nothing could have prepared me for the encounter I experienced about 10 miles south of Natchez, Mississippi, on that warm June day in 1964 around 2:30 in the afternoon. I was pilot on a riverboat, southbound on the lower Mississippi River with a tow of empty barges. I‘ll never forget that day.
About a year before, I had read about the tornado that hit Natchez, Mississippi on May 7, 1840 that caused immense destruction of property and loss of life. This was 124 years ago, and I am just south of there not giving that event a thought. It was starting to look like rain ahead, in the far distance. The mate had just walked into the pilot house and I asked him if everything was tied down and secure. He assured me that all buckets, brooms, workboat, etc. were secure.
At this point I was approaching a long 3-mile crossing and noticed where I was headed a low blue/greenish cloud forming on the far side of the river. Approximately 10 minutes into the crossing I told the mate, I had hopes of completing this crossing before the storm hit, which now didn’t appear possible as the radar was showing a solid mass of rain rapidly approaching from that direction.
I was about a half mile from completing the crossing when suddenly a funnel cloud dropped from those ominous blue/greenish clouds with its tail twisting down into the river. It was on a collision course with our heading and there was nothing I could do. (Enter adrenaline.) I sounded the general alarm, letting the crew know an emergency existed. I also notified by radio a down bound vessel 3 miles behind us that we were about to be hit by a tornado. I wanted him to know so if we were badly damaged or sunk, he would know our situation and if possible, he could take evasive action. His response was, "Oh my God."
No more communications were had at that time, as the funnel hit the head of the tow about 800 feet out from the pilothouse. At this point total visibility was lost, trees were flying through the air, and hail was pounding against the windows of the pilothouse. The starboard door of the pilothouse was torn open from the vacuum created by the storm. My position in the pilot house was about 10 feet from this door and I was being pounded with rain and hail, was soaked from head to foot and had two shoes full of water. My breathing was heavy and labored as if being suffocated. The boat's wires that hold it in tow were popping and cracking and I thought they would break, but they held. While this was happening, the boat was listing to port about 10 degrees. I was concerned that a flying tree might come through the pilot house window. All the above activity took place in less than a minute, but seem like an hour.
After the storm passed, I called the vessel behind us to see how they came out of the storm. The pilot told me that no one was injured but he came close to what could have been a bad situation for him. The small work boat on the stern of his vessel had been picked up and was blown up into the back window of his pilothouse near where he was located. He sounded very shook up, and rightfully so.
Two weeks later, when coming back upriver, I had a good view of the shoreline and saw where the storm had leveled a very wide area of trees. The next 30 years found me very observant of weather, especially on the lower Mississippi River where crossings can be long. If I picked up dense rain on the radar and storm warnings were in effect, I would hold along the bank until the storm passed.
Like most people, I experienced lots of dangerous situations in my time, but none as frightening as COVID-19, which would supersede all. One thing I never forgot: “When the forces of nature exceed man’s ability, only God is in control.”
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.
