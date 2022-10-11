Opinion | Charles Burdick: A tribute to the captain

The following story was written by Aldeane (Gollon) Wills. She was in the same class in high school that the subject she writes about was in. Her story can be found in the "History of Grand Tower" by C.F. Burdick.

"Last year (1993) ended a sad note for the class of ’49 as another of our classmates returned to Grand Tower for the last time to Walker Hill Cemetery. He could hold out no longer in his final round with cancer. Being perhaps the smallest graduating class of Grand Tower High School, did not diminish the fact that ours produced one whose name became nationally known and readily identifiable with Opryland’s showboat, “The General Jackson.” His outgoing personality together with his love of the river led him to convey the merits of river transportation to many of the Jackson’s 400,000 annual passengers.

His piloting skills were evident when handling the 300-foot-long, 14,000 ton showboat on the narrow Cumberland River. It was in January 1990 that he piloted the General Jackson to the mouth of the Cumberland River at Paducah and on to New Orleans for dry-docking and inspecting. In a Feb. 28 feature article, the St. Louis Post Dispatch states that history had been made on this trip because it was believed to be the first time an authentic self-propelled showboat had been on the Lower Mississippi since the steamer James Raymond in the 1850s. Only invited guest and crew were aboard on this trip.

In the winter of 1978, this same captain coordinated an attack of 22 towboats to break up a wall of ice that closed the river between St. Louis and Cairo. It was inevitable that this fourth generation riverman should be named to the Riverboat Hall of Fame in Dubuque Iowa. (1991)

Many already know that I am referring to Edgar Allen Poe, youngest child of Lola Wilson and 'Wamp Poe,' named after his mother’s favorite author. In grade school, we dropped the Edgar Allen and became just 'Poe' (sometimes Eddie) to everyone. He preferred this except later when he could preface it with 'Captain' which is what most knew him by after taking the job at Opryland in 1985.

This distinctive name almost got him into big trouble the first day in high school. I wasn’t in Miss Sabella’s general business class, but word soon got around that Poe was sent to the office. This wasn’t like him to be in that kind of trouble. The account went something like this. The young pretty teacher was asking the class to each give their names. So his buddy as first and gave his name as George Washington. Sensing something was afoul, Miss Sabella insisted upon the correct name — Bill Jarman. Continuing on, when it came to Poe, he gave his full name, Edgar Allen Poe. You guessed it, he was sent to the office.

On a personal note, I’d like to relate something that happened in our family pertaining to his name. In a Chicago law firm, some attorneys were discussing unusual names that they had encountered in their work. One related that when he was out in Virginia he had an expert witness named Edgar Allen Poe. Our son Dale surprised everyone when he said he bet he knew him and that this Edgar Allen Poe had gone to school in a small Southern Illinois town with his parents and he also knew what his area of expertise was, piloting riverboats. They found it hard to believe! Isn’t it a small world sometimes?

As Senior Master Pilot of the General Jackson, his reputation grew as a master storyteller. He was likened to a modern-day mark Twain whose repertoire of river tales was endless. What passenger aboard could forget the name of the captain who could reel off one river tale after another. Most of these tales have been preserved by TV and radio stations in the Nashville area as well as in Jane Curry’s book, The River’s In My Blood. By the way, his favorite author was Samuel Clemens.

He always loved being in school plays and usually had no ordinary part — a kleptomaniac in one production. Perhaps this background helped his being included in the Ralph Emery Show, 'Nashville Now.' Which for one week every winter was broadcast from the General Jackson. He would do a little skit each evening. In one he was asked to sing 'Row, Row, Row Your Boat,' but Captain Poe informed Ralph right away, 'Hey, I don’t row! I’m the Captain!'

He and John Hartford, musician and songwriter, hosted a TV show from the Jackson and Capt. Poe could even have had a part in the CBS show The Mississippi, but chose to be the consultant to the short-lived series. He maintained that he wasn’t an actor.

A book titled, I Love Life has over half a chapter in which Poe is interviewed and tells how he viewed his long battle with cancer and gave courage to others whom he met while in the hospital. He had deep faith in God whom he credits with many healings. This is evidenced by the fact that when his disease was diagnosed in 1985, he was given 18 months to live, instead he lived nine-years. He is quoted as saying that the disease provided a valuable lesson; “It taught me more about how to enjoy life and how great life is, than anything else ever did.

He was able to work most of the time during that nine-year period, making many friends, some of whom accompanied John Hartford to Anna for the funeral service. Hartford gave a touching musical tribute and sang the song requested by Poe, Old Time River Man. A former river pilot himself, Hartford praised Poe at the services as, 'The best river captain I ever met.'

Both Poe’s marriage and funeral service were officiated by Grand Tower friends. In 1952 his marriage to Arlene Miller of Wolf Lake by the Rev. Dale Clemens (classmate) and the last service by Rev. John Cripps, three years behind Poe in school and pastor of Poe’s church, Galilee Baptist, in rural Wolf Lake. In addition to his wife, he leaves two daughters, one brother, two sisters and two grandsons.

So tonight, we salute the Captain who made us proud to say, 'We knew you when' … Thank you for being part of our memories."