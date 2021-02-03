Opinion | Charles Burdick: A visit to Boon Cemetery

The tombstone of Ben Boon Jr., son of Benningsen, is dated 1852, 169 years ago, which is the earliest that is legible, and Matilda Bradshaw 1944, being the latest buried that I found. Several grave sites are unmarked, a few are marked and legible, and some have become unreadable with the passing of time.

I estimated approximately 30 people were buried here. This count may not be accurate, as my number came from the shape and size of the landscape of the cemetery and placement of tombstones.

After my long climb upward, I cannot help but wonder how bodies were brought up for burial, because of the steepness of the hill.

I sit for awhile to rest and meditate. As I look across this combination of tombstones, brush, and trees. I wondered about these people, their lives, ages, religions, likes and dislikes, and politics. I realize that all the years of life that are gone now lie beneath the soil here. It is a peaceful surrounding that time has left them in. I picture the rattlers as they must have many times slithered across the graves, and the deer passing nearby. Truly a picture of solitude. After a couple hours spent here, I decided that I needed to go.