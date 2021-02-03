Opinion | Charles Burdick: A visit to Boon Cemetery

It is a clear and breezy day this March 26, 1999. I am breathing hard from the steep climb just encountered and have become very conscious of my breathing in the still silence that surrounds me. From the distant far below, I can hear an occasional car passing on Route 3, a leaf rustles past in the gentle breeze, and chirping birds can be heard nearby, but mostly silence.
Alone and five months after having four-way bypass surgery, I have climbed to the site of the Boon Cemetery high on the east side of the Big Hill. It is a sobering scene as one views the trees and vegetation that have covered some of the graves.
A century and 40 years have past into the ages since Benningsen Boon died on March 21, 1881, and was buried here. During his life he was a soldier, farmer, woodsman, doctor, lawyer, politician, and postmaster. His contribution to early Jackson County exceeded that of most. He had grown up to be a man of pleasant, courteous and dignified in character and with a great personality and goodness. This made him the most honored citizen in Jackson County at that time.
His father, William Boon, was born in North Carolina in 1777. William didn’t use the “e” in his name and told his son Ben that he didn’t think it necessary.
The site of Ben’s birthplace was at the spring, the present-day place where people get water, on Route 3 about 6 miles north of Grand Tower. A letter from Ambrose O’Connell, Washington, D.C., dated Jan. 10, 1941, shows Ben Boon as the first postmaster of Grand Tower, appointed Feb. 5, 1855. Ben was a volunteer in the Black Hawk War.
The tombstone of Ben Boon Jr., son of Benningsen, is dated 1852, 169 years ago, which is the earliest that is legible, and Matilda Bradshaw 1944, being the latest buried that I found. Several grave sites are unmarked, a few are marked and legible, and some have become unreadable with the passing of time.
I estimated approximately 30 people were buried here. This count may not be accurate, as my number came from the shape and size of the landscape of the cemetery and placement of tombstones.
After my long climb upward, I cannot help but wonder how bodies were brought up for burial, because of the steepness of the hill.
I sit for awhile to rest and meditate. As I look across this combination of tombstones, brush, and trees. I wondered about these people, their lives, ages, religions, likes and dislikes, and politics. I realize that all the years of life that are gone now lie beneath the soil here. It is a peaceful surrounding that time has left them in. I picture the rattlers as they must have many times slithered across the graves, and the deer passing nearby. Truly a picture of solitude. After a couple hours spent here, I decided that I needed to go.
As I descend the hill, about halfway down I feel a sense of sadness. A strong temptation comes over me, causing me to stop and look back up the hill. Not having felt it before, I now feel the loneliness of this place. The grayness left by the winter past, and the multitudes of winters throughout the ages. But upon turning and looking downhill, I see the sun shinning through the trees and a good feeling comes over me.
I have just visited a man and his family, a man that was truly a pioneer that helped settle our part of Southern Illinois. A man with great abilities and morals. Over a century after his death, I saluted him, and journeyed on to the bottom of the hill. God bless their souls.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.