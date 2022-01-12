Opinion | Charles Burdick: After a heartbreaking 2021, let's have hope in 2022

Should we be happy? My thoughts toward this new year are filled with hope. Yes, I think we should be happy and look forward into the New Year in a joyful and vigorous way.

I know the past year has brought much sadness and broken hearts to many homes.

For two years we have been plagued with the potentially fatal COVID-19 virus. We’ve had a new variant enter recently and it has spread rapidly throughout our country. Many deaths occurred last year from the COVID-19 virus. Still many more deaths predicted, especially with the unvaccinated.

The hatred for each other shown by several politicians in the House of Representatives and Senate has never before been so prominent by both men and women therein.

The New Year was brought in with record-high temperatures, and on Christmas day, in many places, temperatures hit record highs — very abnormal.

We are smoldering to death in poisonous air, and the wildfires still burn in the western part of our country. Trucks and automobile exhaustion is at high levels. Tornados have ravished our country and especially in Graves County, Kentucky.

The attempted takeover of the United States Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, was a crime committed by a group of misinformed radical people, who believed in the lies told by then-President Trump. We have seen some terrible crimes committed against people around the world and within our own country. Murder committed by police officers and others has been beyond comprehension.

We have seen restricted air travel like never before, and many people could not get home for Christmas, the most cherished day of the year. Yes, it could be said that last year was a terrible year, and most would agree. Let’s set aside all the bad happenings of last year and count our blessings which were many.

Starting with COVID-19, we’ve seen some great headway made by scientists in curbing this disease and many lives were saved (although much remains to be done.)

Most people celebrated Christmas at home even though they couldn’t see all of their families due to the virus. Our government helped financially with the stimulus package when it was most needed. While many caught the virus, thank God many more didn’t.

Life is a jungle of trials and tribulations that man must acknowledge as he goes through Life. Learning about the past is preparing for the future. Mistakes were made with this virus, for human kind is not perfect, so let us all learn more about it for the betterment of our future.

Speaking of life, the most important thing to remember is our Heavenly Father, to whom we owe everything, our very existence on earth and this great planet he made for us. God loves us all and his great care for us always exists. Prayer will bring peace to everyone.

The New Year is now upon us. The prediction is that our greatest risk for the new year is the virus, superseding all others. Many believe that our democracy is in crisis, a frightening thought. A lot of things I don’t know, but this I do know for sure, bring the Lord Jesus into your homes and lives in prayer. Taking all your problems to the Him in prayer, ask for his help and he will respond.

Have a happy and successful New Year, whatever your goals are for 2022. May God bless and shine his light upon all of us. Thanks be to Him for all his blessings.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

