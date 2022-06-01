Opinion | Charles Burdick: Aggravations of the job

I guess every job has its aggravations to some extent, but it seems to me a captain's job on a riverboat sometimes becomes excessive. I was the captain on this tow boat and a new deckhand came aboard while we were at this dock. He hadn’t been aboard but a short time, when he came to me and said, “I need to go to town and pick up some personal effects such as toothpaste etc.” I gave him permission and told him not to be drinking, as we had to shift some barges through the night. His responds, “Oh I don’t drink.” This was about four o’clock in the afternoon.

The next morning I was awaken by someone who said, "I don’t like you.” I immediately turned my light on and here standing over me is this new deckhand. I said, "What did you say?" and he repeated what he had said before, "I don’t like you."

I told him, "You haven’t known me long enough to know if you like me or not." He said again, “I don’t like you.”

I sat up on the side of my bed and said to him, "You’ve been drinking haven’t you?" His response was, "None of your business." I said, "I’ll tell you what is part of my business, the safety of this crew and you are jeopardizing it and your own safety ... Until now you had no reason to not like me, but I’m now giving you a reason. You leave me no choice but to fire you."

I called the mate to come to my room and upon arrival, instructed him to see that this man gets safely ashore, and he will no longer be with us.

Another time of equal aggravation, was we were having a crew change at Joliet and the Marine superintendent had called me and said he was sending the crew to Joliet in a van, as this would save a considerable amount of money, instead of sending them by plane. The pilot came to me and said, "I can catch a flight out of Ohara straight to Knoxville, Tennessee, and this will be cheaper for the company since I’ll have to get a hotel in St. Louis, if I take the van, as there will be no flights out of St. Louis that late."

I agreed and told him to book his flight from Chicago-Ohara.

One of the deckhands that lived across the river from St. Louis heard about my approval of the pilot catching a plane, and he came to me saying he too would like to fly to St. Louis. He had already heard me tell the members getting off, what the Marine superintendent had said about the van. I explained to him about the pilot’s situation, being cheaper for him to fly, whereas the rest of the crew would be less by using the van. I denied his request. He threw a fit and said, "You let your buddy fly but not me." This was a man that lived near St. Louis and any time we were there discharging cargo, which was often, I let him go home until we were ready to leave, which was a couple of days normally. After I denied his request and he spouted off, he turned and went down the stairs, slamming the door, and when he got to his room he slammed the door shut and I heard it all the way to the pilot house. This tilted my patience toward an act of insubordination by him, and I quickly approached his room and I tried to open the door, but it wouldn’t open. I said, "Open the door," and he said, "It won’t open." He had slammed it shut so hard that the lock had engaged and wouldn’t open. He finally got it open and I told him his actions by slamming doors was act of insubordination, and I’m terminating his employment here.

What set me off was not only his insubordinate actions but the thought of the many times I let him go home while at the St. Louis terminal. No one else could do this of course, because they weren’t as close to home as he was. This was how he showed his appreciation. Firing people was the hardest part of my job, for when you do, loss of revenue can cause hardship on families.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

