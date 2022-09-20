Opinion | Charles Burdick: America is a large friendly dog in a very small room

Arnold Toynbee once said, “America is a large friendly dog in a very small room. Every time it wags its tail, it knocks over a chair.”

I’m one 100% sure that I’m in agreement with his thoughts on America and certainly this fits some of our politicians. But for many of our politicians, I would change friendly dog to “vicious dog,” for some politicians are like a vicious dog in a small room. When they open their mouth, it’s never truthful as that word is not in their vocabulary.

How did we get to this degraded and pitiful state of being? Lying and crooked politicians brought us to this level of disgrace. We, like all free nations have always, at various times experienced disgraceful events. With human kind being in charge this can be expected, when words spoken are taken out of context and re-worded.

The Cult, once the Republican Party has thrown America many spitballs. While Trump, the President that thought he was God, changed the whole body of our great nation to a situation we never experienced before. The constitution was just a piece of paper to him, rules and regulations meant nothing. To overthrow an election was just an opportunity for him to hold office that he had lost in the election. As president during the beginning of the epidemic of COVID-19, he did very little to help the cause. He was a president that encouraged the takeover of the capitol by domestic terrorists. A life was lost in this effort. He called the terrorists great Americans. (I felt like I was living in Germany in the late 30’s and early 40’s, when he made that statement on T.V.)

Trump must be given credit, for he is a great teacher. Many congressmen in the House and Senate have followed his teachings, lying is the only way to go. Many in his cult are backing him. To hear them speak about him, I think he has convinced them that he is God.

It is astonishing to me that these suckers have been attracted to Trump. Not only the politicians but so many of the Republican voters have been drawn into the web of the cult, with Trumps activities. This is the part that fascinates me, as to how they can follow one of his kind. They will only lose, for no man can replace God. Bring back the old GOP that we were familiar with and liked.