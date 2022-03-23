Opinion | Charles Burdick: American Legion Post 921, now only a memory

The beginning of American Legion Post 921 at Grand Tower was in 1945 — after World War II ended.

The post had over 100 members at the time of dedication. Although Grand Tower is a small city, it drew members from around the area. Gorham and Wolf Lake contributed to the count by several people from those towns joining.

I was not yet a member as I was only 13 years old. My connection at that early date: I was the janitor.

I vividly remember a dedication of a Veterans' Memorial recalling the service of those who died serving their country. Sherman S. Carr delivered an eloquent address to mark that occasion.

The article on this dedication was from the “Daily Independent” newspaper, dated 1946.

It read: Sherman S. Carr dedicated to Grand Tower area servicemen casualties of World War I and II late Sunday, a memorial plaque, and to the service of the newly-organized Tower Rock Post of the American Legion.

Mr. Carr, an eloquent speaker, purposely made his talk brief. He eulogized the men who died or fell in battle for sacrifices so that their loved ones back home might live again the American way of life. He praised the populace for many activities for those overseas. The speaker named all who had died in World War I and II.

His voice carried through a speaker system to a large crowd of Legionnaires and Grand Tower-Gorham area citizens assembled on Front Street. It was both stern and passionate at times, and stamped on his hearers what their townsmen who did not return had bequeathed them through their hardships and bravery in foreign fields.

The scene was impressive. As taps sounded after the benediction, the flag on the staff at the riverfront was lowered to half-mast against a background of the rolling Mississippi river, and the red of the setting sun above the Missouri hills, across the river, to the west.

Following the dedication the crowd enjoyed a fish fry. The food was served from a stand in the street, and much fish was consumed. This was the end of the newspaper’s article.

Many years followed until I was qualified to join both the American Legion and Veterans Of Foreign Wars. So I did in 1953 and have been a continuous member, with no broken service since joining.

Time has not been good to the Grand Tower American Legion or the VFW, for both no longer exist. Most all the World War II and Korean War veterans have passed. The remainder of Veterans in these organizations depleted to a very low number. Free beer and sandwiches were not enough to get members to attend the meetings and programs.

The last 12 years it existed, I was the post commander, and the last one, of Post 921. It was a sad day when the few paying members decided we would give up our post as we had too few members to operate. So Post 921 no longer existed and most of us joined the American Legion Post 7190 in Murphysboro.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

