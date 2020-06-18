Opinion | Charles Burdick: Another stimulus package is needed for those of us hurting

In recent weeks, we are witnessing businesses starting to reopen, making one feel that we are on our way back to normalcy. Obviously, we are a long way from there, but it makes one feel better knowing we are headed in the right direction.
My wife and I, along with family, have weathered the storm very well during the last three months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staying home has not been a major thing for me, although, I must admit I have been distracted by boredom occasionally.
At this stage of the coronavirus, it is surprising that our politicians at this point do not see a need for a second stimulus package. I know they are concerned about the debt that this virus has burdened the country with. They have said and compared this virus as being at war — and their assessment is correct. Wars cost money and lives.
So has this coronavirus.
There are many people that lost jobs, became ill, used up most of life savings and are just totally down and out. These people need help. There is a lot of suffering in our country and a second stimulus package could ease some of the pain. Debt from this can be overcome in time.
As businesses open, if people have money, they will spend it, giving the businesses the stimulant that they will need. The government will receive taxes and this will help stimulate the economy and pay the debt. This creates a chain reaction.
That’s how it works, isn’t it?
This is a sad period in our history. It will long be remembered as a time of many lives lost and other hardships suffered from this virus.
This was not the first epidemic that our country suffered from. In 1899, the Bubonic Plague was found in New York City and in 1900 it appeared in San Francisco. And, suffice it to say there has been others along the way. This plague was eliminated by the Public Health Service by quarantines and sanitation measures.
Since ancient times, the world has seen many plagues and is not unfamiliar with them. Although they have been different in kind and outcome, all were very troublesome and deadly.
The world survived all of these catastrophic events, and we will too.
I have a strong feeling that this virus will soon be defeated. We must do what the experts are telling us to do and keep our distance in public, wash hands and practice general clean sanitary habits. We are near victory in this war with coronavirus so let’s finish it off, for it does still exist.
Maybe our politicians will see a need for another stimulus package, as so many people need it at this time. There are many that lost their jobs permanently.
I am pleased with our politicians that they — in most cases — Have chosen not to down grade their fellow politicians during this coronavirus period.
Let’s take it to the Lord in prayer. There is where all answers to our problems are found.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.
