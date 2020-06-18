Opinion | Charles Burdick: Another stimulus package is needed for those of us hurting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In recent weeks, we are witnessing businesses starting to reopen, making one feel that we are on our way back to normalcy. Obviously, we are a long way from there, but it makes one feel better knowing we are headed in the right direction.

My wife and I, along with family, have weathered the storm very well during the last three months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staying home has not been a major thing for me, although, I must admit I have been distracted by boredom occasionally.

At this stage of the coronavirus, it is surprising that our politicians at this point do not see a need for a second stimulus package. I know they are concerned about the debt that this virus has burdened the country with. They have said and compared this virus as being at war — and their assessment is correct. Wars cost money and lives.

So has this coronavirus.

There are many people that lost jobs, became ill, used up most of life savings and are just totally down and out. These people need help. There is a lot of suffering in our country and a second stimulus package could ease some of the pain. Debt from this can be overcome in time.