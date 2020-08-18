Opinion | Charles Burdick: Beyond angry over COVID-19

Angry is not a strong enough word, but I am lost for another word that would fully express my feelings. So, let's just say I’m beyond angry, and it's the foolish ones that has caused me to be in this state of being.
COVID-19 is a deadly killer and shows no mercy for anyone. This we know for sure. But we have a lot of people running around crying that their rights are being violated when they are asked to wear a mask when in close proximity with others, like in restaurant.
Their rights? What about the rights of the men, women and children that they may be giving a death sentence to as a carrier of this terrible disease. No, their rights are not being violated. It's all those that they make contact with who have their rights infringed upon. Some may die. This might enter into the realm of law as manslaughter. It seems they just can’t get this through their thick heads.
Maybe they just don’t care.
Then there is the once-a-year gathering of motorcycle riders in Sturgis, South Dakota, that say this just has to be done because it's something they do each year. What an odd statement to make. They are saying forget about the coronavirus, we’ve got to go because we do this every year. These people are coming from homes all across our nation and will return home. Just think of the amount of virus this could spread. One person could affect thousands of people, and some of them will die.
Wearing a mask is one of the most proven defense we have against this frightful decease, and it is a two-way street. It not only prevents the spread of this virus to others, but protects the user. And, until the medical profession can come up with a cure, this is our best tool.
So, let’s use it.
I guess my anger should mellow some and show pity for those that don’t want to wear mask and reject all other safety precautions. These are the same ones that don’t wear their seatbelts, have no designated driver when drinking, and use cell phones while driving.
President Trump could help this tragic situation, but he is too busy downgrading those trying to help the cause. He also spends time making false statements, contrary to the medical professionals' opinions. We need him to stand before the people and face this great country, with no lying, no false statement to mislead, and tell it like the scientists and medical professionals are telling it. People usually listen to what a leader said, but Trump has shown no interest in this great problem we face.
In my days of remembrance, I cannot recall a time in my life that I have ever been so concerned about anything or issue as I am about this COVID-19 virus, and moreso about the people in such turmoil over the guidelines set forth by our medical professionals. We have experienced many bad happenings in our country, but never seen such a disengaged society among us as we are seeing now.
And this worries me. We have always been winners when we stick together and all pulled in the same direction — but this just isn’t happening. We have no leadership in this terrible event and it is showing. History will recall our president's do-nothing attitude.
If everyone would practice the guidelines set forth by the medical profession, we could put the virus out of business. As long as we have those protesting and refusing to do as they should, we will have to wait until a medication is discovered.
And, in the meantime, people will die.
The Lord helps those who helps themselves. Help us Lord, for we are trying.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.