Opinion | Charles Burdick: Beyond angry over COVID-19

Angry is not a strong enough word, but I am lost for another word that would fully express my feelings. So, let's just say I’m beyond angry, and it's the foolish ones that has caused me to be in this state of being.

COVID-19 is a deadly killer and shows no mercy for anyone. This we know for sure. But we have a lot of people running around crying that their rights are being violated when they are asked to wear a mask when in close proximity with others, like in restaurant.

Their rights? What about the rights of the men, women and children that they may be giving a death sentence to as a carrier of this terrible disease. No, their rights are not being violated. It's all those that they make contact with who have their rights infringed upon. Some may die. This might enter into the realm of law as manslaughter. It seems they just can’t get this through their thick heads.

Maybe they just don’t care.