Opinion | Charles Burdick: Calling out racist hoax that spread terrorism fear in Grand Tower

I was Alderman of Ward 2 in Grand Tower.

I was told by the mayor to check out a situation with a large company that had blocked a public street. An arrangement was made for a meeting with them and they sent three men for this purpose. We proceeded to the site on 20th Street which connects to the park road on the river side of backbone. The meeting was cordially conducted by both parties on Jan. 19, 2007.

I started the meeting by saying that we, the City of Grand Tower, were not trying to be hard to get along with, but that the company's actions had created a great problem for us. We didn't want to be involved with legal action, but would as a last resort.

Before this meeting when they were first contacted about this situation, they stated that this gate had been put up for security purposes. I immediately pointed out that what they had done in the name of security provided no security at all. There were many other ways to enter the property if someone wanted to do damage to it. They all agreed.

I called attention to the fact that while providing no security for them, they had cut off one of our historical sites and recreational areas, Oven Rock, a place that many people visited and fished at. 20th street was platted and numbered in the 1800s and remained the same to date. This street ran to the river's edge, and no records anywhere show it had ever changed.

One of the company representatives stated that they had, from a very reliable source, been told that a “(Middle-Eastern) person was seen with a tripod and camera attached thereto taking pictures at the pipeline location.” I ask who told him this, and he stated he was not allowed to say. It seemed strange to me that he couldn’t say. I explained to him that no matter what the person taking pictures looked like, this has been going on for many years by people of all races, as Oven Rock attracts many people and makes a very photogenic picture. I said this picture-taking started long before the pipeline was here. Certainly, the pipeline bridge had many pictures taken of it as it is a very attractive structure.

I pointed out to them that in 1955, the company published its company magazine giving all the data about the pipeline bridge and pictures thereof. Any terrorist that needed info on this structure or pictures certainly could obtain such information from this magazine.

This meeting lasted about an hour with no good conclusion. It was my opinion, and fairly obvious, that someone for some reason wanted this road closed and used a hoax by telling the company that some terrorist was out to do harm to it, as ridiculous as this might seem. Anyone who wanted to harm this facility could go across the river and everything is wide open with no houses close by.

If my conclusion was correct, I would remind the one who concocted this hoax that under the Home Security Act, such an act is punishable by law. Such action is a means of spreading fear and anyone that engages in such a hoax is no better than a terrorist.

I recommended to the city mayor and council to apply an old and unused Illinois law that was still on the books called, “Self-Help.” An attorney friend had told me about this law a few months ago. This they did, and the city council took action by breaking the lock off and removing the gate. The city notified the company where the gate was and what action had been taken by the city.

I was later told by my attorney friend that this old outdated law had since been removed from the Illinois law books. Maybe the attention this incident brought was the reason it was taken off the books.

This gate was never put back.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

