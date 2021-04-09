Opinion | Charles Burdick: 'Captain, I have bad news for you'

It was getting well along in the morning and I was thinking about lunch since I hadn’t eaten breakfast. A crew member had just come into the pilothouse and I ask him if he knew what we were having for lunch.
Most of the time, crew members know what is on the menu as they go in and out of the galley to get coffee. He started to tell me what was for lunch, but our conversation was interrupted by the ringing of the vessels phone.
It was one of those dreaded "Captain, I have bad news for you" calls.
With these words, I was no longer hungry. The voice was that of the Marine Superintendent. There is bad news, but by the tone of his voice I knew this was extremely bad news. At this point, I didn’t know if this was bad news for me or someone else aboard the vessel. It made no difference because my blood pressure immediately elevated and my heart beat faster as the words came from my mouth, "What’s the problem?"
He continued by saying, "Bill, the chief engineer died this morning."
Bill is not the real name of the subject, but has been used here to protect the privacy of he and his family. "My God," I said, "I just talked to him five days ago and he told me that his back operation had been successful and he was doing fine."
The Superintendent continued by saying, "His death wasn’t from the operation, he took his own life."
I hadn’t smoked a cigarette for five years, and was well beyond the point of wanting one, but upon hearing this terrible news, I found myself reaching into my shirt pocket for one. I guess for a few moments I was in a state of shock. I knew this man well, and it was hard to think that he would every take his own life.
As captain, I had seen Bill, as a young man progress from oiler to chief engineer aboard this vessel.
Now years later, I am being told that he is dead. What a great shock this was. He was a highly intelligent man and always a very calm and cool individual, no matter what the pressure might have been. His character was such that he was always viewed as a happy-go-lucky person. Bill was one hundred percent positive, never showing any negative side.
The Marine Superintendent continued by saying, "His wife had asked for a divorce."
Apparently, Bill had no idea that things weren't right. They had gone together since high school days, and had a seven-year-old son. I know in all of our conversation aboard the vessel that Bill and I had, nothing was ever said about not getting along or having any marital problems. We were told that after his wife asked for a divorce, he bought a quart of whiskey. After asking his mother to babysit and taking his son to her house, he then consumed a big portion of the whiskey and shot himself in the head with a rifle.
We were told that the combination of whiskey and the painkillers he was on because of his operation, was the reason for the suicidal tendency. Bill was not a whiskey drinker, but a moderate beer drinker.
The Superintendent hadn’t been told all the circumstances when he had been contacted, but when a crew member from Bill’s home town came aboard, we heard the full story. This is what he added. Bill’s wife had ask for a divorce because she was in love with another woman.
After wanting a cigarette constantly, after hearing about Bill’s suicide, I started smoking again, and continued to do so for about a year. I finely decided how ridiculous this was and quit again. That was 33 years ago, and I haven’t smoked since. Thank God.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.