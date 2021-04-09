Opinion | Charles Burdick: 'Captain, I have bad news for you'

It was getting well along in the morning and I was thinking about lunch since I hadn’t eaten breakfast. A crew member had just come into the pilothouse and I ask him if he knew what we were having for lunch.

Most of the time, crew members know what is on the menu as they go in and out of the galley to get coffee. He started to tell me what was for lunch, but our conversation was interrupted by the ringing of the vessels phone.

It was one of those dreaded "Captain, I have bad news for you" calls.

With these words, I was no longer hungry. The voice was that of the Marine Superintendent. There is bad news, but by the tone of his voice I knew this was extremely bad news. At this point, I didn’t know if this was bad news for me or someone else aboard the vessel. It made no difference because my blood pressure immediately elevated and my heart beat faster as the words came from my mouth, "What’s the problem?"

He continued by saying, "Bill, the chief engineer died this morning."

Bill is not the real name of the subject, but has been used here to protect the privacy of he and his family. "My God," I said, "I just talked to him five days ago and he told me that his back operation had been successful and he was doing fine."