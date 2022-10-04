Opinion | Charles Burdick: Changing climate

The following is an article that I wrote for one my books in 2007. Today we are hearing much more on this subject.

"Today is Jan. 4, 2007. The 110th Congress convened with Democratic majority, first in 12 years. Also different was, the first time in our history we have a woman, Nancy Pelosi, as the Speaker of the House. It appears that the climate will change drastically in the House and Senate, because of the different opinions about the war in Iraq. But this is not the changing climate that I speak of.

Last month, December 2006 while outside, with only a short sleeve shirt on, I found a garter snake crawling alongside a sidewalk. Where he was has no significant bearing on this event, however the time of year does. This little harmless snake’s unusual behavior was simply brought on by warm weather. This was in December and even in Southern Illinois it is not a time for a little cold-blooded Garter Snake to be gallivanting around. It amazed me when I picked him up, that he was as active as in the summer months. I took him to the back and placed him in some berry briars and covered him with leaves. I do not kill these little creatures as they are harmless and very beneficial by eating bugs in our gardens. I would estimate we have in our yard, a dozen or so of them around in the summer time.

(While these little snakes are non-poisonous, they do have sharp teeth and can bite you like a sharp knife can cut you. I know, because I have been bitten by them, so beware.)

It is now January 2007 and again I caught another garter snake in our backyard. This was not the same one I caught a few days ago, because it was much larger than the other. He too was very active as I removed him from near the house to the berry patch. What is going on? The answer to this is called, changing climate.

We have had no snow in Grand Tower this winter as to date. When I was growing-up we got sleds for Christmas every few years. A sled only lasted a few winters because of heavy use and we were not always good navigators. The point is, we had a lot of snow each winter.

I saw on the evening news, a couple nights ago where cherry trees were blooming in Washington D.C. and it was 65 degrees. The Eastern States were warm with 68 degrees. They were playing golf in Chicago, Illinois and had 22 straight days above average. A tornado struck New Iberia, Louisiana. Denver, Colorado is an exception, they have had three killer blizzards. This winter is the seventh warmest winter on record and the prediction for 2007 is that it will be the warmest year on record.

The weather service blames all this on EL Nino. They say it is an EL Nino year. It has pushed the jet stream Way north and it acts as a divider. Remember, this is the same culprit blamed for the 1993 flood.

Whatever the cause, we know it is very unusually warm for this time of the year. The weather is not fooling us, or the little garter snakes, for they also know it’s warm. I hope they survived the remainder of winter in the berry patch where I put them."