Opinion | Charles Burdick: Claude Eatherly's guilt complex behind Hiroshima atomic bomb

His trouble began when he helped bring an end to World War II, and he can never wipe the horror of it from his mind.

Claude Robert Eatherly, 42 , sat on the witness stand, his tall frame slumped in the hard-backed chair in the County Court of Judge Raymond Mormino.

His voice was calm. He methodically told the story of his life for the past few years. But you could tell that he was nervous. Normally he smokes one cigarette after another. And he had been on the stand for more than two hours. He ran his fingers through his blond hair with patches of white. The jury of four men and two women listened to his story, then decided that he should be returned to the Veterans Administration mental hospital in Waco and placed in the violent ward to prevent him from possible escaping rather than because he is considered violent or dangerous.

Eatherly, a former Air Force Major who led the atomic attack at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, entered a mental hospital for the 10th time last week. It was his second commitment. The other times he went voluntarily.

He says he has a guilt complex because of the atomic attack on Japan. It was his job to pick the target for the first bomb, the one dropped at Hiroshima. He led the bomber Enola Gay over the target.

“I thought of Pearl Harbor,” Eatherly once said. “But after I saw the destruction, I didn’t want to go over Nagasaki. But I went. It (the complex) come over me just like that.”

Eatherly’s brother, Joe, an oil company wholesale agent at Van Alstyne, Texas, asked for the commitment. Eatherly, and his attorney, Tom Moore Jr., argued that while he had been mentally ill in the past, he is cured now. Moore said he would appeal the court’s decision.

Eatherly walked out of the VA hospital in Waco on Oct. 19, 1960. He had voluntarily committed himself, so no immediate attempt was made to get him back.

“I felt like I had to get out of the hospital so I could prove my sanity and ability to manage my own affairs.” He testified. “I talked with members of the hospital staff several times while I was out.”

He has been in trouble numerous times since he was discharged from the Air Force in 1947.

He told the jury of his arrest for armed robbery in Dallas in 1959, of the attempted robbery of a post Office in 1957 and the robbery of a grocery store in 1956 and of his 18-month term in jail for writing a forged check at New Orleans in 1953.

"I did these things because I knew I would land in jail,” he said. “It gave me a certain amount of relief and a chance to get away from it all. I was mentally sick then. I’m not now.” He also told of running guns and ammunition to Cuba before the Castro uprising. When an attorney questioned him closely about this, he snapped: “You make your money your way and I’ll make it mine.”

Actually, Eatherly isn’t interested in money. He has several thousand dollars in the bank. He is writing a book about the horrors of nuclear war and has it about finished, he said.

“I could be a rich man, he said. I’ve turn down half dozen movie offers, but I don’t want the money. I just want peace. Each time I get a little publicity it hurts me just that much more. I can’t walk down the street without someone coming up and recognizing me. But I learned to live with it."

