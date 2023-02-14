Some Laws can be contradicting of others. One of these that comes to mind is the abortion law that makes it legal to abort a fetus, which is upholding the theory of a woman’s rights, since it is legal no crime is committed. But if you’ve been drinking and driving a vehicle and are drunk, killing a pregnant woman you are charged with a double homicide, being charged for the fetus and mother, which I think is accurate. This law recognizes that two lives were lost. An unborn life has been taken in both cases. To me it seems that the woman had a choice, to get or not get pregnant, except in the case of rape. The constitutional provision of such, to say the least, is confusing. To me, both are one of the same

Severity and Intent is always considered by the law as to the kind of act. Generally speaking, to take a life unintentionally while committing a felony brings with it the charge of manslaughter. Second degree murder is charged when committed on impulse or a heat of anger without thought. First degree murder is when you plan, plot and carry out such an act. All of these degrees are, in their placed severity, in the taking of a life.

The above wording may not be the exact words in these provisions, but the meaning is accurate. In some states there are different degrees in the listings I gave. Some will argue that no conflict exist in the example quoted above. I disagree with that thinking on the bases, dead is dead and to take a life is wrong. To believe as I do, you must believe that life begins at conception.

The miracle of conception is a Godly event, a blessing of great joy, for mankind, when given to them at birth of a child, and should never be trampled on but protected by law. That unborn child is a human-being just as much as the new-born that’s cradled in the arms of the mother. Thanks be to the Lord.