Opinion | Charles Burdick: Daring Young Fisherman Fights 135 Pounder

The fish weighed 135 pounds and measured 6 feet, 3 inches from tip of his bill to his tail. He measured 42-1/2 inches around the gills and had a tail spread of 16 inches.

At 145 pounds, the 20-year-old Qualls weighed only 10 pounds more than the fish. His friends say young Qualls goes riding sometimes with the big Mississippi River Gars by engaging them and holding on. They claim he has landed some big ones in his time.

The catch of the day, and the spectacular fight Qualls gave the fish in the middle of the lake where the water is the deepest, ensued after the monster had escaped over the top of the seine.

The fish seemed confused and tired, probably from fighting the seine below the water line. Leaving the seine he swam from the Brotherhood curve into the neck of the lake in front of the club house where a crowd of people had congregated on the bank early in the day. His course could be followed by glimpse of his dorsal fin and by the heavy swirl he left in the water.