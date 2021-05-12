Opinion | Charles Burdick: Daring Young Fisherman Fights 135 Pounder

This story was in the Daily Independent in 1934.
I have a picture of Carl standing beside the fish. It was longer then he was tall. I knew Carl in his older days and he was a jolly person and high-spirted.
Carl was raised in Grand Tower and fished commercially, on the Mississippi River for many years. Although this took place 87 years ago, here in Grand Tower, when we think of Carl, we think of this daring feat. Following is that story.
"Carl Qualls came through at Carbon Lake Sunday morning with a 'Believe It Or Not, Ripley' stunt that would have made the silver screen had a camera been present.
Diving head first from the bow of a skiff, young Qualls engaged in 12-foot water a 135-pound Shovel Bill catfish, and after a fight, piloted the monster to where men in another boat lifted him over the side into the boat.
The episode was seen before the eyes of many sightseers on the lake’s bank, and got Qualls a big hand.
Qualls made his hazardous dive and attack as the fish crossed through deep water near his and another boat. The Shovel Bill dived like a dart as Qualls threw an arm around his head. The daring river fisherman then ran his forearm though the fish’s gills, and turned his head toward the surface.
This forced the fish up again. While he wrestled with the “daddy” of all catches thus far at the lake, his companions in the boat got hold of the whopper and raised him high enough out of the water to tumble him over into the boat.
The fish weighed 135 pounds and measured 6 feet, 3 inches from tip of his bill to his tail. He measured 42-1/2 inches around the gills and had a tail spread of 16 inches.
At 145 pounds, the 20-year-old Qualls weighed only 10 pounds more than the fish. His friends say young Qualls goes riding sometimes with the big Mississippi River Gars by engaging them and holding on. They claim he has landed some big ones in his time.
The catch of the day, and the spectacular fight Qualls gave the fish in the middle of the lake where the water is the deepest, ensued after the monster had escaped over the top of the seine.
The fish seemed confused and tired, probably from fighting the seine below the water line. Leaving the seine he swam from the Brotherhood curve into the neck of the lake in front of the club house where a crowd of people had congregated on the bank early in the day. His course could be followed by glimpse of his dorsal fin and by the heavy swirl he left in the water.
Turning when half-way up the club house neck, the fish made for deep water, young Qualls’ uncle chasing him in a boat when Carl went out to help him. In the middle of the lake the two boats, Qualls skiff and the other containing two men drew close together. Just then the fish turned and circled near the boats and Qualls went headlong for him. The man and the fish were seen to meet. There was a churning of water and the surface became quiet. The fish had gone for the bottom with his human antagonist. Within the minute Qualls headed the monster to the surface again and his capture ensued. The fish was exhibited at the city hall last night.
Later, the catch dressed 83 pounds. The head is to be preserved.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.