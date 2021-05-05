Opinion | Charles Burdick: Do The Tonsils Have Any Use At All?

The reason for writing this article on tonsils is that we probably have more problems this time of year with colds and tonsillitis, especially with our children.
Also, I know I have, and you probably have too, often wondered as to the tonsils benefit and reason for them being there. If you have had these thoughts like I have, it is my hope this will help to satisfy your curiosity.
Maybe you have suffered through a bad sore throat which the doctor called tonsillitis. This is an infection of the tonsils. In severe cases, the tonsils are removed by an operation, and the patient goes on living without them. It is natural then, to wonder whether the tonsils have any use at all.
We tend to forget that we have tonsils until they cause us trouble. Most of us realize that we have a pair of tonsils at the back of the tongue, one on each side of the throat. In fact, if you open your mouth wide enough you can see them. The proper term for these two little mounds of tissue is the palatine tonsils.
But these are not the only tonsils that you have. At the back of the tongue, too far back to be seen you have a pair of linqual tonsils. You have another pair called the pharyngeal tonsils, In the back of your nose and another pair called the tubal tonsils inside your ears.
All these tonsils surrounding the inside of the throat should, you would think have a purpose. And so they do.
Tonsils are made from special cells called lymphoid tissue. They are covered by membrane and white blood cells, some of which are called lymphocytes. And these small white cells act as coated with slippery mucus. Lymphoid tissue has the special talent for manufacturing guardians and watch dogs to protect the body from attack.
The floating white cells in the blood have various functions. One of their main jobs is to destroy bacteria and perhaps other small invaders that cause many kinds of disease. Many of these white blood cells are manufactured in the lymphoid tissue of the tonsils. And our various tonsils surround the inside of the mouth, throat and nose. These are the routes through which air, food and moisture enter the body.
Sometimes the tonsils become infected, and the patient comes down with a fever, a headache and a painful sore throat. This is the time to call the doctor and to do as he says. The palatine tonsils may become infected again and again, and the doctor may decide to have them removed. The job of making white blood cells is still carried on by other lymphoid tissue throughout the body.
The pharyngeal tonsils which grow in the back of the nose may also become infected or enlarged. When this happens, the breathing tubes in the nose are clogged and the patient talks as though he had a perpetual cold. What he actually has is adenoids. These tonsils too, may be removed, and lymphoid tissues in other parts of the body will continue to carry on the manufacture of the white blood cells.
I remember when my tonsils were removed, I was 13 years old. I have no idea how the procedure is done today, but well remember then. The nurse put a cloth over my nose and mouth and then dropped Ether on it as an anesthetic causing me to feel like I was spinning around at a high speed. My Dad told me later that it took him, the doctor, and nurse to hold me down. I’m sure they do it different today.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.