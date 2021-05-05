Opinion | Charles Burdick: Do The Tonsils Have Any Use At All?

The reason for writing this article on tonsils is that we probably have more problems this time of year with colds and tonsillitis, especially with our children.

Also, I know I have, and you probably have too, often wondered as to the tonsils benefit and reason for them being there. If you have had these thoughts like I have, it is my hope this will help to satisfy your curiosity.

Maybe you have suffered through a bad sore throat which the doctor called tonsillitis. This is an infection of the tonsils. In severe cases, the tonsils are removed by an operation, and the patient goes on living without them. It is natural then, to wonder whether the tonsils have any use at all.

We tend to forget that we have tonsils until they cause us trouble. Most of us realize that we have a pair of tonsils at the back of the tongue, one on each side of the throat. In fact, if you open your mouth wide enough you can see them. The proper term for these two little mounds of tissue is the palatine tonsils.

But these are not the only tonsils that you have. At the back of the tongue, too far back to be seen you have a pair of linqual tonsils. You have another pair called the pharyngeal tonsils, In the back of your nose and another pair called the tubal tonsils inside your ears.