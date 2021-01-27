Opinion | Charles Burdick: Excitement on the upper Mississippi

My biggest concern at this time was the safety of the deck crew that was in that general area of the explosion from just locking up. I couldn’t tell, in the fire-lighted sky, if they were away from the area of the explosion. I knew if anyone was near that area, they would have most likely been blown into the river or burnt badly, if not killed. At the height of my concern, the mate reported all was well with the deck crew. What a great relief it was to hear this.

During all the confusion, the lock man was on the radio saying in a highly excited voice, "Get away from the lock! Don’t, stop, get away from the lock!" I had no intention of stopping on the lock wall but was moving very slowly. I had been too busy to answer him, so he kept hollering about getting away from the lock. I finally took time to tell him I was moving away from the lock but very slowly. The crew had responded quickly to the alarm and was making headway in extinguishing the fire. The captain had dressed hurriedly after our conversation and was on the scene directing the operation. The fire was totally extinguished in about 30 minutes. The building on the barge from which the explosion occurred was totally destroyed, and so was all the equipment within.