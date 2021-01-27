Opinion | Charles Burdick: Excitement on the upper Mississippi

To say a river pilot’s job was boring would not do justice to that profession. There are a few slack moments at times, but there is a constant threat of excitement, as related in the following story.
Everything had gone exceptionally well while locking up. It was about 2 a.m. and I was just working the tow off the upper guide wall of lock 14, mile 493.3, Upper Mississippi River just below Le Claire, Iowa. This is 358.8 river miles above Grand Tower, Illinois.
When coming out of this lock on the upper side, there is a sharp right-hand bend to navigate immediately above the lock. I was concentrating on this when a terrific explosion occurred on the bow of the lead barge. There was a metal building on the bow of that barge that contained boilers for heating oil and a pumping system that circulated the hot oil through pipes constructed throughout the barge keeping the asphalt it contained from becoming too hard to pump off when arriving at the designated terminal. Our destination this trip was Dubuque, Iowa, river mile 579.4.
The fire from the explosion shot out at least 50 feet from both sides of the building and engulfing it in the flames that went 50 to 75 feet into the air. I had sounded the general alarm to awaken all crew members sleeping. The captain came to the bottom of the pilothouse stairs and said, “Charlie, you’ve got the general alarm on and you are going to wake up everyone.” He hadn’t heard the explosion and couldn’t see out from the position he was in, so he was thinking I had accidentally set off the alarm and wasn’t aware of it, although it had a protected switch. I yelled back saying, "I know, I want to wake everyone up, we’ve got a fire on the head of the tow." I could hear the door close as he had hurriedly shut it.
My biggest concern at this time was the safety of the deck crew that was in that general area of the explosion from just locking up. I couldn’t tell, in the fire-lighted sky, if they were away from the area of the explosion. I knew if anyone was near that area, they would have most likely been blown into the river or burnt badly, if not killed. At the height of my concern, the mate reported all was well with the deck crew. What a great relief it was to hear this.
During all the confusion, the lock man was on the radio saying in a highly excited voice, "Get away from the lock! Don’t, stop, get away from the lock!" I had no intention of stopping on the lock wall but was moving very slowly. I had been too busy to answer him, so he kept hollering about getting away from the lock. I finally took time to tell him I was moving away from the lock but very slowly. The crew had responded quickly to the alarm and was making headway in extinguishing the fire. The captain had dressed hurriedly after our conversation and was on the scene directing the operation. The fire was totally extinguished in about 30 minutes. The building on the barge from which the explosion occurred was totally destroyed, and so was all the equipment within.
After the investigation was completed at a shore facility, it was found that the wrong heating oil had been put into the system. In reality, what was happening was that this oil was actually being refined into gasoline as it was heated and circulated throughout the system. Because of this, gas fumes had been accumulating in the building, finally causing the explosion.
The boat crew had no way of knowing about the wrong oil being put into the system as this was done at a shore facility. The main thing was, fortunately no one was injured or killed and the only loss was monetary.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.