Opinion | Charles Burdick: Flooding in the Mississippi Valley has existed for centuries

Flooding in the Mississippi River Valley has existed for centuries. From records that go back many years, one can easily reach a conclusion that man has participated to some degree in the cause of severity with modern day flooding.
Looking back to the 1927 flood, the following information came from Grand Tower’s newspaper during that era — called The Grand Tower Review.
Headlines in that paper for the date April 29, 1927 was “Grand Tower Experiences Worst Flood in 82 Years.” This goes back to 1845.
The article goes on to say, “This flood has far surpassed the stage attained in 1922.”
Evidence from that article definitely indicates a lesser river gage, and as we know, flooding today would not now be as a severe event. Levees have protected this stage of flooding being the upside, but the fact is with a levee breach we would see today, at this same stage, the whole town would be underwater.
At the time of the 1927 flood, not many levees had been built along the Mississippi River. Grand Tower flooded in its lower elevations as was reported in The Grand Tower Review. Likewise, the 1943 and 1947 floods only reached the lower elevations of the town which is about two thirds of the city.
The cause today of severe and dangerous flooding is the construction of a solid chain of levees along the river throughout the Mississippi River Valley. When one of these levees breaches, water rushes in and quickly fills that void, raising the water level and causing heights unsurpassed from early floods. Before levees, this same amount of water would have had thousands of acres to spread out over and only low levels would flood.
Also, the building of rock dikes has, in my opinion, caused a narrowing of the river and displacement caused by the millions of tons of rock put there. As a river pilot for 35 years, I watched this operation progress.
When Grand Tower’s levee was built approximately 70 years ago, mistakes were made in the engineering of them and this has been acknowledged by the Corp of Engineers who designed and built them. Now we must live in fear from those mistakes, with no government help.
Most every year, we hear that some recent slides have developed on our eighteen miles of levee here at Grand Tower. This is certainly news that creates sleepless nights. Why do we remain here? Because it is our roots, our home, a love for our small space in a big world.
I am not against levees for they have protected thousands of acres of farming, industrial and residential land and from an economic standpoint have been good for this country. What really spurs my anger is that there is no help from the government, that receives taxes from the industries that these levees protect.
The answer to this problem is wider and higher levees. This is doable only by the federal government. The federal government should help keep these levees that are a great benefit in a workable condition. Aged levees need maintenance and upgrading that most levee districts cannot afford.
We must continue to insist that levee repairs and maintenance should be under federal infrastructure. Levees are a fact of life for thousands of Americans. To all politicians that read this, please hear what I say and consider solutions to this great problem that exist along this mighty river. We, your constituents, deserve better than this. Our government should not make us their stepchildren. There is no flooding right now, but it will happen again.
Remember, the Mississippi River is a large drainage ditch for nearly half of the United States, with all the rivers that feed into it. We must combat all this flow of water here in the mid-section of America. May God continue to bless America, our home sweet home, that he provided.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.