Opinion | Charles Burdick: Flooding in the Mississippi Valley has existed for centuries

Flooding in the Mississippi River Valley has existed for centuries. From records that go back many years, one can easily reach a conclusion that man has participated to some degree in the cause of severity with modern day flooding.

Looking back to the 1927 flood, the following information came from Grand Tower’s newspaper during that era — called The Grand Tower Review.

Headlines in that paper for the date April 29, 1927 was “Grand Tower Experiences Worst Flood in 82 Years.” This goes back to 1845.

The article goes on to say, “This flood has far surpassed the stage attained in 1922.”

Evidence from that article definitely indicates a lesser river gage, and as we know, flooding today would not now be as a severe event. Levees have protected this stage of flooding being the upside, but the fact is with a levee breach we would see today, at this same stage, the whole town would be underwater.

At the time of the 1927 flood, not many levees had been built along the Mississippi River. Grand Tower flooded in its lower elevations as was reported in The Grand Tower Review. Likewise, the 1943 and 1947 floods only reached the lower elevations of the town which is about two thirds of the city.