Opinion | Charles Burdick: Getting old is not a terrible thing

I’ve heard it said over and over many times by older people that getting old is a terrible thing. I wholeheartedly disagree. The older I get it seems the better things become.

Think about it for a minute. I don’t have to get up and go to work, as I had to when I was younger, but I still have a good income with pension, IRA’s and Social Security benefits.

Older people get a lot of pity. It seems that most people respect age and therefore show it when in your presence. I didn’t get such respect at a younger age.

It may be that many people compare getting sick with old age. Sickness comes with all ages, but I will agree that it appears that more sickness happens with aging. This is a normal thing for the body gets a lot of wear and tear in life and comes in contact with many diseases. Some of this wear and tear is self-inflicted, like smoking and drinking.

If disability occurs at old age, don’t complain, be thankful it wasn’t at a younger age, as some are born with disabilities, and some become disabled in younger life, and aging had nothing to do with their condition.

Achievements, knowledge, Accomplishments, experience are all words that makes humankind stand out as they get older, so one must believe that getting older is not bad as it gives you these things that enhances life, plus much more.

At retirement, your taxes on income and auto license plates are appreciably reduced and you get to keep more of your money. This is a good thing, not a terrible thing.

One of the greatest things we have with getting older is our grandkids and great-grandkids. Nothing can replace the enjoyment received from them being here. At a younger age we didn’t have them around yet.

You’re probably thinking how fortunate he is to have had such good health. Generally speaking, you are correct. I’ve had four-way bypass open heart surgery. Since then, one stint inserted, a pacemaker and a defibrillator inserted. I have diabetes, high cholesterol, gout, arthritis, have had skin cancers, have kidney disease and high blood pressure. I wear glasses and hearing aids and have false teeth. Other than that, I’m in fairly good shape. I’m not joking. Most of these diseases came at an early age, not older age.

After high school I joined the U.S. Navy and from there in civilian life, I worked 42 years at one occupation. I have been retired for 28 years. I quit driving about a year before my license expired and did not renew them at expiration date because I felt my reflexes were not as good as they had been. Could it be old age?

My reason for writing this is to show proof, (from my point of view), that getting old is not a terrible thing. I’m less than seven months away from 90 years old, and have written this, hoping to lighten the load for those that feel that aging is a bad thing.

In the dictionary I see that the word “old,” in one of its definitions depicted it as, “having lived or existed for a long time.” Being around a long time is not bad, it’s good from my standpoint because life has been good to me, I didn’t say it was always easy, just good.

Many things happen during a lifetime, and the aging process is one of them.

Jack Benny said, “Age is strictly a case of mind over matter: If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”

Maybe Jack was right. Aging is part of God’s creation and is meant to be. We must go with the flow and accept it, as this is God’s will. I’m enjoying every minute of life and hope you can too.

A quote from Lucille Ball, “The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

