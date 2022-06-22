Opinion | Charles Burdick: Give the Mississippi River credit for Grand Tower

The Mississippi River must be given credit, for with it the City of Grand Tower came into being.

Grand Tower was a landing place for flatboats as early as 1800. A flatboat was a large, raft like boat, (varying in size) used to haul freight and passengers.

These boats were moved by the current and by one or two long oars which were used for steering. Steamboats came later and was a great improvement in transportation.

The commercial importance of Grand Tower was great, being the only place where all inland freight for Jackson County could ingress and egress the county.

Much commerce, traffic, and trade were carried on through Jenkins and Evans landings at what is now known as Grand Tower. Evans' Landing was located in the lower part of what is now the city front, and Jenkins’ Landing at the upper part.

The Pioneer Memories of Daniel H. Brush, the founder of Carbondale, in his memoirs reflects the importance of these landings which follows.

“…. in 1829 after purchasing the goods they were shipped on steamboats plying on the rivers, at high freight rates to Grand Tower Landing, on the west line of Jackson County, then known as Jenkins’ Landing because of the name of the owner of the land there, who kept a wood yard for the accommodations of steamboats.

“….in the spring of 1834, he proposed that I should go by steamboat to New Orleans with the stuff to sell. I was willing, and about the first of April started from Jenkins Landing at Grand Tower on the Mississippi River.”

“….in October 1834, a boat load of live hogs, with some other products of the county, was gathered at the Jenkins Landing, and a flatboat having prepared to take it to New Orleans for sale.”

“….I reached Brownsville the 12th of December, 1834. (Brownville was at that time the County Seat). I found a second flatboat at Jenkins’ Landing about ready for its load of cattle and hogs and other produce to go south on another venture”.

“….this time I concluded to try the cabin at twenty dollar fare to Grand Tower or Jenkins’ Landing, which was the nearest point a steamboat in those days stopped to put off passengers and freight for Brownsville.”

“….in August of this year (1840) we concluded to venture a lot of stock and other stuff down the Mississippi River to New Orleans, so in the last days of August we gathered in about 100 beef steers and fat cows and some 40 to 50 head of hogs to take by Steamboat to the city. We received the cattle from the persons of whom we purchased at Brownsville and as they were driven in, herded them in a field together so they might become acquainted with one another before we undertook to drive them to Grand Tower Landing.”

“….November 3, 1841; we first went in open two-horse wagon, over the hills and through the Mississippi bottom to Grand Tower Landing and there took shelter at the house of Herod M. Jenkins, keeper of a warehouse for the storage of freight.”

These excerpts show only one man’s transit to Grand Tower Landing. Hundreds used these landings as they were their only means of getting their produce, etc. shipping to distant places.

The accessibility of Grand Tower to this essential mode of Transport made it a very important location in the county.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0