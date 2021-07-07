Opinion | Charles Burdick: Gorham Bandit Caught In Far Montana on August 13, 1932

A newspaper article was given to me by Mrs. Margie Henson a few years back. It had no identification as to what paper it appeared in 89 years ago.
I believe it would be from the Daily Independent.
The article said, "Capture cleans up sensational bottoms raid one hundred percent. Circular Broadcast by Sheriff Ozburn leads to arrest."
It continues by saying, "Leo Garrett, refuge bank robber since the $5,667.00 raid on the Gorham First National Bank, January 29, 1931, is under arrest in Hamilton, Montana."
It said, "A wire from Sheriff R. M. Corley, Hamilton, Montana, reached Sheriff W.W. Ozburn early today. The wire said Garrett had confessed connection with the Gorham robbery."
The article states, "the desperado was arrested in a little mountain town in the northwestern part of the state near the Idaho line. The arrest was made on a description and photographs contained in a $1,000 reward circular given national distribution by Sheriff Ozburn and the Illinois Bankers’ Association. Garrett will be extradited and returned here for trial at the earliest time possible."
It said, "Garrett’s arrest cleared up the Gorham bank robbery, except for recovery, of the great remnant of the money stolen. This, however, was insured."
It continued by saying, "George Davis, Garrett’s pardoner in the early morning bank robbery at Gorham, was latter wounded and captured in flight near a cabin at the Vince Lee Farm, whom he had connections with, high in the Kinkaid hills region. He is doing time at Menard Penitentiary."
Herbert Lee, arrested at the Vince Lee home, later was sent to the penitentiary for the alleged robbery of a general store at Oraville, stolen goods from which were recovered in the Lee Home, the newspaper article read.
Vince Lee, sent up on the same charges, and his daughter Emma Lee, sweetheart of the robbers who made the Lee home their resort before and after the robbery, was dismissed from a penal institution some time ago and now employed at the shoe factory here.
Vince Lee’s wife was never charged.
The article continues, "Herbert Lee is being held at the penitentiary on his record, particularly because of his record as city clerk of Murphysboro and an alleged shortage in his accounts."
It said, "The story of Garrett’s flight was not obtainable today. Garrett supposedly fled with the bank’s money by way of Oraville and left by car or train either the night after the bank robbery, or the next night."
The article continues, "Not long ago several men who arrived in a large car were seen digging in a field near Oraville, and left just prior to the arrival of Sheriff Ozburn and a posse. In some quarters it is believed Garrett or one of his friends headed that nocturnal expedition for the purpose of removing money Garrett may have hidden there."
The last trace of Garrett after the robbery was Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, January 31, 1931, when presumably, he was headed for the Southwest.
