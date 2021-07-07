Opinion | Charles Burdick: Gorham Bandit Caught In Far Montana on August 13, 1932

It continued by saying, "George Davis, Garrett’s pardoner in the early morning bank robbery at Gorham, was latter wounded and captured in flight near a cabin at the Vince Lee Farm, whom he had connections with, high in the Kinkaid hills region. He is doing time at Menard Penitentiary."

Herbert Lee, arrested at the Vince Lee home, later was sent to the penitentiary for the alleged robbery of a general store at Oraville, stolen goods from which were recovered in the Lee Home, the newspaper article read.

Vince Lee, sent up on the same charges, and his daughter Emma Lee, sweetheart of the robbers who made the Lee home their resort before and after the robbery, was dismissed from a penal institution some time ago and now employed at the shoe factory here.

Vince Lee’s wife was never charged.

The article continues, "Herbert Lee is being held at the penitentiary on his record, particularly because of his record as city clerk of Murphysboro and an alleged shortage in his accounts."

It said, "The story of Garrett’s flight was not obtainable today. Garrett supposedly fled with the bank’s money by way of Oraville and left by car or train either the night after the bank robbery, or the next night."