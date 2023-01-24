Opinion | Charles Burdick: Grand Tower Building and Investment Corporation

Many people live along that meandering river that is more than 2,000 miles long from its source to its mouth, that spills into the Gulf of Mexico and it is called the Mississippi. Many cities and towns lie along its shores, and all have stories to tell. One of these towns is Grand Tower, Illinois, known to the author as home. In its early history it was a thriving industrial city of 3,500, while today only remnants of that glorious past remain.

In 1972 a small group of concerned citizens came together to discuss the town’s continued dwindling and what they might do to help this situation. From this meeting came the idea that they might form a corporation that could be beneficial to the City of Grand Tower. It was felt by this group that they had stood by and watched the city nearly fade away, like so many other towns. Much discussion was had, and suggestions heard as to what this corporation would be called. It was finally voted on and unanimously agreed on the name, “Grand Tower Building and Investment Corporation.” This name was submitted to the state of Illinois and registered therewith. A new corporation was legally formed with 12 shareholders. Officers were elected as follows, J. Jenkins, President; Louis Wills, Vice President; Les Mainer, Secretary-Treasurer; Charles Burdick, Business Manager. All other stockholders served as directors.

The first project of the corporation was to build a metal building for a lumber yard. This they did and leased it to a Missouri Corporation which operated under the name, Tower Rock Lumber Company. They purchased several City lots that had abandoned houses on them and were torn down and cleaned up. One of the goals of the Corporation was to build a Shelter Care home. This was being studied as to its feasibility. If constructed it would consist of 66 beds and be built on the former Grand Tower School property, located at the north end of second street, which the Corporation had purchased. The projected cost for this Shelter Care Home, would be approximately $360,000. Another project was two new Mobile Homes were placed on a lot that the Corporation owned. These homes were rented out at a fair price. Many other projects were explored.

With the formation of this Corporation it was felt by the participants, that to use its assets within the City, could in time, if only in a small way, stimulate the economy of their City.

The town continued on a downhill slope, and after four years in operation it was decided to dissolve our corporation and holdings, so legal action was taken to do so. We tried, but must admit it was a losing battle. But I as the Corporations Business Manager, and all board members felt the same, although we had lost the battle, we had fought for a worthy cause.