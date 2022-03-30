Opinion | Charles Burdick: Grand Tower experiences worst flood in 82 years

This was the headline in the Grand Tower newspaper, “The Review,” Dated Friday, April 29, 1927.

At Grand Tower the river has been rubbing the bank for the past 10 days, and farther down the street water has leaped over into the road, spreading over a wide area of territory.

The homes of Hiram Anderson and F. Layman in the south end, were flooded by the water which, to date, has not receded to any appreciable extent. Although some relief as the river slowly goes down.

Grand Tower has experienced one of the worst floods imaginable with the exception of the one in the year of 1844.

At that time, according to our informant, this city was virtually under water, and much damage incurred locally and elsewhere as well. At present time, the water has far surpassed the stage attained in 1922, by several feet or more. The present flood conditions we presume, are more or less due to the heavy rains of the past few weeks, particularly in the Upper Mississippi Valley.

Sensing the need of adequate means to get the water out of the lower end of town, Mayor Elmer O’Connel, and the people of Grand Tower, secured a pumping machine from Benton, Illinois, bringing same here. As this is written the pump is now in operation, and being located on the north side of the levee which runs across from the old furnace site.

The pump has been kept going day and night for the past week, and just how long it will take to rid the town of this surplus of water is problematic, but it is believed that the entire body of water can be pumped out and back into the river in two weeks.

Residents forced to vacate their homes by reason of the high water, are temporarily being cared for by friends until such a time as they can comfortably return to their homes.

A report comes to Grand Tower that McClure, a town about 22 miles south of here, has almost been swept away by the flood, but we are somewhat inclined to think that this report has been more or less exaggerated, and the real truth of the matter not as yet obtainable.

No one can begin to offer an estimate of the damage brought about by the flood, not only here but elsewhere as well. We believe we are safe in saying that it will soar up into the thousands of dollars, and the effect of the flood will be felt for many months to come, yes possibly a number of years.

The newspaper said, “Our paper, like other industries of Grand Tower, feels the blunt of the flood, and just how long it will continue thus, it is problematic indeed. It is next to impossible for us to get out and solicit advertising by reason of the fact that the roads, both rail and dirt are submerged, and how long this condition shall continue to exist we can’t say.

We will be glad when we can return to normalcy, but all we can do is just to 'live in hopes.”'"

A few days later after this article was written, the river started its downward trend. It begin to fall after being out of its banks for a couple weeks. A big fall was noted when the river gage showed 10 ½ inch fall in 24 hours.

There seem to be some fear, that by reason of past experiences, flooding of a June rise, by some of the townspeople. But others discouraged such belief.

It is now 2022 and since 1952 we here in Grand Tower have experienced many high waters before the levee was constructed, but none since. We still get a considerable amount of seep water on the dry side of the levee, but nothing like before. We have seen the river at nearly the top of the levee, a frightening scene.

We have sandbagged the top of the levee in some areas, but our biggest tool is prayer. I believe God hears our prayers and keeps our levees sound. Thanks be to the Lord.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

