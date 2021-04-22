Opinion | Charles Burdick: Grand Tower Man Flew The Big Ones

While in the navy, he was stationed for a short while at the Naval base in Memphis. While there, he flew up to Grand Tower in an open cock-pit plane, (Fighter style), with his cap and goggles on and at tree top level he went down front street waving at us with everyone shouting, “That’s Homer Thompson! That’s Homer Thompson!” I never knew Homer, but I will always remember that face in the open cock-pit with a grin on his face. Many stories could be told about Homer, but I will only relate my favorite.

Homer was in the Military Air Transport Service, (MATS) when the following event happened.

Stricken with acute appendicitis on the lonely Alaskan outpost island of Kenai, the cries of a two-year old baby were acknowledged by a VR-3 plane en route to Elmendorf Air Force Base. Upon receiving a telephone message from the almost inaccessible Kenai, telling of a child’s crucial condition, Elmendorf Airways personnel immediately went into action. The Air-Sea Rescue Squadron at Anchorage was alerted and ask to send a B-17 to pick up the child. Also, a check of en route aircraft showed that R5D was en route from McCord Air Force Base to Elmendorf and was in the vicinity of Kenai. An urgent message was dispatched to Lt.-Comdr. H. R. L. Thompson. Plane commander of the Navy MATS flight, asking if he could land at Kenai and pick up the patient.