Opinion | Charles Burdick: Grand Tower Man Flew The Big Ones

Let us journey back into the depth of time from a period of long ago. A name, as if an echo sounding from the past, to take its rightful place in the annals of history.
Homer (Roger) L. Thompson was born at Grand Tower in 1915, to parents Frank Lee and Ollie (Smith) Thompson. His parents died when he was very young. He lived with his grandparents, who also resided in Grand Tower. He graduated from Grand Tower Community High School in 1934. He was a classmate of Dr. Herbert L. O’Connell, longtime dentist in Murphysboro, Edward Adams, Tommy Hale, and 22 others.
He didn’t like the name Homer so he adopted the name Roger, as I understand it, and went by Roger most of the time. As a very young boy, Homer wanted to fly airplanes and this urge remained with him through high school and into adulthood. He had collected and read much material on airplanes, and at graduation he willed all these documents to lower classman, Jr. Kelly. After high school, Homer went to Peoria, Illinois and found a job with a company that he persuaded to send him to flight school and he could be their company pilot. That was his beginning of being a lifelong pilot. He got his training in Toccoa, Georgia and made that his home, for the rest of his life.
Homer became a pilot for North Central Airlines, flying Douglas DC-3 planes. He joined the U.S. Navy, when World War ll started, and became a naval pilot. At the war’s end, he held the rank of Lt.-Cmdr.
While in the navy, he was stationed for a short while at the Naval base in Memphis. While there, he flew up to Grand Tower in an open cock-pit plane, (Fighter style), with his cap and goggles on and at tree top level he went down front street waving at us with everyone shouting, “That’s Homer Thompson! That’s Homer Thompson!” I never knew Homer, but I will always remember that face in the open cock-pit with a grin on his face. Many stories could be told about Homer, but I will only relate my favorite.
Homer was in the Military Air Transport Service, (MATS) when the following event happened.
Stricken with acute appendicitis on the lonely Alaskan outpost island of Kenai, the cries of a two-year old baby were acknowledged by a VR-3 plane en route to Elmendorf Air Force Base. Upon receiving a telephone message from the almost inaccessible Kenai, telling of a child’s crucial condition, Elmendorf Airways personnel immediately went into action. The Air-Sea Rescue Squadron at Anchorage was alerted and ask to send a B-17 to pick up the child. Also, a check of en route aircraft showed that R5D was en route from McCord Air Force Base to Elmendorf and was in the vicinity of Kenai. An urgent message was dispatched to Lt.-Comdr. H. R. L. Thompson. Plane commander of the Navy MATS flight, asking if he could land at Kenai and pick up the patient.
Twenty minutes later the big four-engine transport touched down on a little-used gravel airstrip at Kenai and mother and child were quickly loaded aboard. Keeping in close contact with Elmendorf Airways, Lt.-Cmdr. Thompson requested an ambulance be standing by at Elmendorf and only 45 minutes after the child was picked up at Kenai, mother and child were on their way to the hospital. The total elapsed time from receipt of urgent request from Elmendorf Airways to delivering of the patient at Elmendorf was slightly over one hour.
Lt.-Cmdr. Thompson praised his crew for their quick action and cooperation in the Mercy Airlift. Expert care and comfort was given the patient by the crew en route to Elmendorf. The mother expressed deep gratitude to Lt.-Cmdr. Thompson and his crew for a job well done.
I wish the ending of this story had a happy ending, but it doesn’t. Homer was killed along with all passengers on a commercial airline plane in Florida in 1967. His plane had been overloaded and failed to lift high enough, at the end of the runway.
Homer died doing what he dreamed of doing as a boy, flying airplanes.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.