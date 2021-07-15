Opinion | Charles Burdick: Grand Tower man jailed in murder of ex-police officer

The following is based on a collection of news articles that appeared in the Daily Independent in 1943:

On Feb. 6, 1943, the article said that Ardell Charles Brown, 60, was beaten to death in a Grand Tower street about 6 p.m. by Delbert L. Newton, 28, of Grand Tower, according to Sheriff Tanner Hanson.

Hanson continued by saying a boy named Joseph Worthen came along to where Newton stood over the dead or dying Brown, a former Grand Tower police officer, and that Worthen and Newton put his body in a car. Worthen said Newton refused to go with them to the doctor’s officer. The boy said he did not know whether Brown was dead at that time or not. He was pronounced dead at a doctor’s office a few minutes later.

Sheriff Hanson, saying Newton was jailed here Saturday night sometime after the killing, had this to say for himself: He (Brown) called me into the street and ask me if I was still mad at him. He reached into his pocket for something and I hit him with my fist and he fell. Officers are investigating a report that the aging ex-law officer was clubbed to death.

Sheriff Hanson said he was told that Brown, some years ago had arrested young Newton on two or more occasions for drunkenness, disorderliness, and fighting. Reports of threats by Newton to get him, were being investigated.