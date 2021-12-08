Opinion | Charles Burdick: Grand Tower's fate took it in a different direction

Grand Tower was once a thriving river town that set on the bank of the father of waters, the mighty Mississippi River. Its first settlers came in 1805.

By 1870, it had grown to a population of 2,181. At the same time Murphysboro had a population of 3,464 and Carbondale, 3,370. The population of Jackson County at that time was 19,634. Grand Tower was chartered as a city.

It would be difficult to say which of the papers in the county reached the reading public at Grand Tower. One thing is for certain, at times Grand Tower had its own papers. The first newspaper was called, the Grand Tower Item.

M.F. Swartzcope was a well-known citizen throughout the county. He was the proprietor and editor in 1878 since Mr. J.P. Stockton had retired on account of ill health.

The paper had been established in early 1875. The circulation of this paper was respectable, and a perusal of its columns revealed the fact that it was conducted with decorum and editorial ability.

The Item contained news for all classes and conditions. It did good work in the western part of Jackson County. It was independent in politics, and its advertising columns were well-filled with first-class local and county advertisements. It was a healthy, unpretentious paper and was founded on a sure and solid basis, and was well supported by the businessmen and citizens.

It was evident that the sprightly sparkling Item would endure. Mr. Swartzcope knew no such word as “fail.” The weekly visit of his paper continued to make glad the hearts of patrons and their families. It is not known when the item ceased to be published.

At the time the Item was being published, it is interesting to note the newspapers of the county at that time. The Jackson Democrat (first paper established in the county) Murphysboro Sentinel, Carbondale Transcript, Carbondale Weekly Times; The Observer, Jackson County Era, The Independent, Grand Tower Item, Ava Register, and the Carbondale Democrat.

Another newspaper at Grand Tower was The Grand Tower Topic. It is unknown exactly when it started publication and when it ceased operations. It is clear that it was in publication most of 1901 because city records show financial transactions having been conducted that year. No records indicate who the publisher was.

In 1907 the newspaper Grand Tower Gazette was started and was a weekly publication. The publisher was Carl Howard and wife Edna. Edna was the daughter of George Kunce. It was published for nearly a year, and the last print was Oct. 26, 1908. It was sold to two young men from Kentucky who started publication for a short time and then moved the press back to Kentucky with them.

In 1926 John East published a paper called The Daily Free Press. This paper as the name suggest was printed daily and ran for several years. It is not known when it was last published.

The building where the office of the Grand Tower Item was located still stands today. It has always been known as the Vic Glodo home located at the corner of Front and Shickle street.

It was said that Grand Tower was destined to become a large city, but fate took it in a different direction. Loss of its industries caused it to decline and with it went the population that had grown to 3500.

Some of the major industries at the time was The Grand Tower Mining, Manufacturing and Transportation Co; Merchants Basket & Box Co., A Large Lime Operation, Sawmills, The Grand Tower Railroad, and later, the Central Illinois Public Service Co. 1924, Lawder Sand Co. 1954, and the Grand Theater, 1945.

At present time, in 2021, we are around 600 population. We still have a bank, a a filling station, funeral parlor and a part-time Post Office. We realize that past flooding contributed to our deterioration and loss of industry, with many of industries' unfortunate events.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

